The UFC has delivered on all fronts in the first half of 2023, treating fans to explosive MMA action and highlight reel finishes. While the knockouts tend to grab the most attention, we've witnessed some spectacular submission wins so far this year, which have been ranked below.

Honorable mentions include Brendan Allen's surprising win over Andre Muniz, Jailton Almeida's main event triumph over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Gabriel Bonfim's 50-second victory over Mounir Lazzez and Yair Rodriguez's title-winning submission against Josh Emmett.

On that note, here are the five most shocking submission wins of 2023 so far.

#5. Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade

The UFC women's flyweight division grew somewhat stale during the reign of Valentina Shevchenko, but with the recent dethroning of the 125-pound queen and the emergence of new contenders, the weight class has sprung back into life. Among the promising contenders on the rise is Erin Blanchfield.

Blanchfield came into 2023 with a UFC record of 4-0, which saw her break into the flyweight top 15. At the promotion's Apex facility earlier this year, 'Cold Blooded' picked up her biggest win yet, submitting former champion Jessica Andrade.

Still just 24 years old, Erin Blanchfield is undoubtedly going to fight for UFC gold at some point down the line. The New Jersey native has always been consistent with her performances, but the win over Jessica Andrade served as a real statement of intent.

Andrade, the former strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger, is no slouch in the grappling realm, making Blanchfield's rear-naked choke victory over the Brazilian all the more impressive. With this massive win, 'Cold Blooded' is now in the divisional top five and potentially one win away from a title shot.

While there was talk of her taking on Julianna Pena for the now-vacant bantamweight title, Blanchfield is set to take on another former title challenger in Taila Santos at UFC Singapore later this year. A championship opportunity appears to be on the horizon for the young flyweight.

#4. Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal

Shavkat Rakhmonov put his unblemished professional record and perfect finishing rate on the line against top-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC 285 in March. The unbeaten Kazakh phenom showed tremendous heart and grit to come out on top with yet another finish, making him the most intriguing contender on the roster.

Shavkat Rakhmonov advanced his record to 17-0 with his sensational win over Geoff Neal, but it didn't come easy. 'Nomad' hardly absorbed any significant strikes in his first four UFC bouts, and he was forced to go through the fire to come away with the victory over 'Handz of Steel'.

Neal caught Rakhmonov multiple times in the first two rounds and going into the final frame, it was unclear who was ahead on the scorecards. It felt as though the fight was pretty even heading into the last minute, and with just 43 seconds left on the clock, Rakhmonov locked in an improvised rear-naked choke.

By that point, Neal was visibly exhausted having taken numerous body shots. Rakhmonov's submission attempt seemingly came out of nowhere, so the American was forced to tap, handing the undefeated phenom his 17th career finish.

#UFC285 This is snap of Shavkat Rakhmonov finishing Geoff Neal at the end of their war is cold as 🧊 This is snap of Shavkat Rakhmonov finishing Geoff Neal at the end of their war is cold as 🧊 #UFC285 https://t.co/XytMIuLxhN

#3. Davey Grant def. Raphael Assuncao

Davey Grant's UFC career has been turbulent, to say the least. The affable Englishman's only losses in the last three years have been close decision defeats to Adrian Yanez and Marlon Vera – two top-ranked bantamweights – and he hasn't had his chance to break into the rankings yet.

'Dangerous' made a strong case for himself earlier this year, pulling off a come-from-behind victory over MMA veteran Raphael Assuncao to pick up his sixth UFC win.

Combático @Combatico La postal de la jornada nos la brinda Davey Grant con este hermoso triángulo invertido sobre Raphael Assunção. #UFCLasVegas La postal de la jornada nos la brinda Davey Grant con este hermoso triángulo invertido sobre Raphael Assunção. #UFCLasVegas https://t.co/D9Yp1KzujG

Raphael Assuncao looked sharp in the first two rounds and was having success with his striking. While the opening 10 minutes were close, a point deduction to Davey Grant for grabbing the fence in the third frame meant the Brit had to chase a finish in the final minutes of the fight.

Assuncao attempted a takedown in the final 20 seconds of the bout. As he picked Grant up to slam him on the ground, 'Dangerous' wrapped his legs around his Brazilian counterpart's neck and locked in an extremely rare inverted triangle from the bottom position.

The referee had to stop the fight with just 17 seconds left as Grant's innovative and spontaneous choke put Assuncao to sleep. The 40-year-old veteran retired after the bout, ending his 12-year run in the UFC.

#2. Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane – UFC heavyweight title fight

Jon Jones' heavyweight debut served as yet another reminder of who the greatest mixed martial artist of all time really is. After nearly three years on the sidelines, Jones returned to action at UFC 285 earlier this year, taking on former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title.

'Bones' ran through his French foe with ease, recording his first finish in over five years.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter #UFC285 JONES FINISHES GANE IN ROUND 1 JONES FINISHES GANE IN ROUND 1 😱 #UFC285 https://t.co/nR5G1A2wxK

The last three fights of Jon Jones' light heavyweight title reign were hard-fought decision wins over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes. Many even believe Jones didn't deserve to have his hand raised against Santos and Reyes, and it felt as though the longtime 205-pound kingpin had lost his finishing ability.

When his heavyweight championship bout against Ciryl Gane was announced, Jones was expected to be the better grappler, but very few anticipated how quickly he would dispatch 'Bon Gamin'. Just over two minutes into his fight with Gane, 'Bones' locked in a nasty guillotine choke, forcing the former interim champion to tap.

Now a two-division champion, Jones' legacy is cemented and he will always be remembered as one of, if not the greatest fighter of all time.

#1. Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC women's flyweight title fight

Valentina Shevchenko was looking to defend her flyweight title for the eighth time heading into UFC 285, where she shockingly lost her belt to Mexican ace Alexa Grasso, who became the first fighter to finish 'Bullet' inside the UFC octagon.

Valentina Shevchenko's dominant reign dampened the excitement surrounding the flyweight division for years. She was just head and shoulders above every other contender and most of her title defenses felt like severe mismatches.

'Bullet' was performing well against Alexa Grasso over the first three rounds of their title bout, but she wasn't cruising as she normally is. Grasso's boxing was causing problems for Shevchenko, who was forced to attack takedowns and accumulate ground control time to bank the rounds.

In the fourth round, as Shevchenko attempted a spinning kick, Grasso closed the distance and pounced on the champion's back. The Mexican challenger then sank both hooks in before latching on a tight face crank, forcing the tap-out as her face turned blood-red, making for the most shocking moment of 2023 so far.

The rematch is confirmed for later this year.

