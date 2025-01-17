5 signs that Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul for $500 million will not happen

The much-rumored Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match may not actually take place, as many had already suspected. The Irishman first took to X/Twitter in late December to claim that instead of facing Ilia Topuria in a super-fight with little fan interest, he would instead face 'Maverick.'

The combat sports world was quick to scratch its head. While McGregor is no stranger to boxing, having once faced all-time great pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a losing effort, he has historically had a low opinion of influencer boxing. Now, nearly a month since he first announced the bout, more eyebrows have raised.

Amid unfounded reports that McGregor and Paul would each earn $250 million for an exhibition boxing match at the request of the billionaire Ambani family, sentiment has changed. In fact, the bout is unlikely to happen at all.

#5. Logan Paul has opted to focus on his WWE career instead

An unfortunate aspect of matchups is that they require two willing participants. However, one-half of the Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul bout has already steered their focus elsewhere. With WWE Raw becoming a Netflix exclusive, a Paul promo aired during the kickoff show that revealed his future plans.

In his own words, Paul will be focusing predominantly on his pro-wrestling career, saying the following:

"I've been so good at this. And now, I'm dedicating my life to this. No more side hustle. No more bullsh*t. 100% WWE Superstar. This is the beginning of the era of Logan Paul."

Check out Logan Paul's promo on WWE Raw's Netflix kickoff:

If true, this leaves no room for a bout with McGregor, which would require a fair amount of training time, as being in shape for pro-wrestling is different from being in shape for boxing.

#4. Jake Paul's reaction to Conor McGregor's rumored bout with his brother

Ever since he first ventured into the boxing world, Jake Paul has pursued a fight with Conor McGregor with a relentless determination. Unfortunately, he was always dismissed. In the wake of rumors regarding his older brother, Logan Paul, 'The Problem Child' penned the following statement on X/Twitter.

"Now it all makes sense why Conor McGregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us. As we told them privately & I'm now saying it publicly...the only way we're willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / MMA fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions. Conor is washed. Needs the Paul's. Logan by however he wants."

The tweet heavily implies that no boxing match, regardless of the opponent, is possible for McGregor without the approval of the UFC upper brass, regardless of any counter-claims made by other sources. Given that there has been no public approval from Dana White and Co., the bout isn't happening.

If Jake, who wanted the bout more than anyone, was not willing to negotiate without White's approval, the situation would be no different for his brother, Logan. Speaking of which.

#3. Dana White recently shut down the Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Dana White was recently interviewed on the Pardon My Take podcast, during which he was asked about the rumored boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

Many are eager for the Irish superstar's return to fighting, but when he was fielded a question about whether a bout with Paul could happen, White offered a blunt response.

"No."

Check out Dana White answering whether Conor McGregor will box Logan Paul (1:48:33):

McGregor is expected to return sometime in late 2025, but is currently embroiled in controversy and hasn't shown any consistent commitment to fighting besides posting random training videos of himself on social media, which he has been doing for some time now.

#2. There's been no statement from any Indian representative on Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul

The Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul is reported to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India at the request of the billionaire Ambani family. But just how true is the claim that McGregor made? It has not been corroborated by any Indian representative.

In fact, there's been no statement at all from an Indian representative. Instead, there's been silence, with only McGregor occasionally ramping up fan interest in the rumored clash by implying that it will happen. However, there's been nothing communicated by anyone.

Neither the Ambani family nor any entity with whom they'd be collaborating to organize the event has issued a formal statement regarding the bout, which is suspicious. Under any other circumstances, such a crossover matchup would be receiving tremendous amounts of promotion across social media.

#1. Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul is still devoid of concrete details

Not only has no Indian representative issued a statement about the Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul fight, there are almost no real details about it. A recent tweet was made claiming that Wankhede Stadium is not the venue for the fight, and that neither man will pocket $250 million each for the bout.

This highlights a distinct lack of details surrounding the fight, likely due to a lack of communication with UFC CEO Dana White. Not only is there no confirmed venue, there's barely a preliminary date besides a claimed April date from an alleged UFC insider.

There's no information regarding who will stream the event, what size gloves will be worn, how many rounds they'll fight, or even the weight class they'll compete in. The entire matchup seems more like wishful thinking from McGregor, who may merely be assessing the UFC's willingness to let him pursue it.

After all, it's been a month since McGregor first made the claim, and there's been zero movement.

