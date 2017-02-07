5 similarities between the WWE and the UFC

How do these two promotions resemble each other? This is how.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 17:22 IST

The men who control everything

I’m not talking about the sports of pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts here but rather their biggest promotions – the UFC and the WWE respectively. While it may seem like the two companies have nothing to do with each other except for the occasional crossover event, there are actually quite a few similarities between them.

Describing the two promotions, Brock Lesnar, a big name in both the worlds of pro-wrestling and MMA, said that they are basically the same racket. Even WWE legend Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart described them as being the same thing, and both men have a very valid point.

So today we dive into the inner workings of both promotions and we see just how similar they are. So, without further ado, here are five similarities between the WWE and the UFC:

#1 One man books the fights

Fighters need the green light from White to get the bouts they want (PC: MMA Weekly) 1

Vince McMahon and Dana White are possibly two of the most controlling people in the promotion business, which is possibly why they’re successful.

In the WWE, Vince has the final say on everything. From whether Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows pick up the Raw Tag-Team Titles on the Royal Rumble preshow to if Randy Orton is going win the Rumble match itself. Sure, he has a creative team helping him but the fact of the matter is, everything needs to be Vince approved.

It’s not quite the same monopoly in the UFC but even after the mega-money acquisition by WME-IMG, there is a reason Dana White was allowed to continue as the main man – No one else knows the MMA booking game like he does.

No one gets the fight they want in the UFC without getting the green light from Dana.