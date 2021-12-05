5 intriguing striker vs. grappler matchups the UFC must consider booking

Striker vs. grappler match-ups have been commonplace in the UFC since the very beginning of the organization.

Given the nature of mixed martial arts, we regularly see different fighters specializing in different elements of combat.

Strikers typically try to stay at range and look to land a devastating knockout blow when the opportunity presents itself. Elite strikers in the UFC include the likes of Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou and Conor McGregor.

Grapplers, on the other hand, love getting close and personal in their efforts to take down their opponents and submit them. Some of the best in the UFC today are Charles Oliveira, Glover Teixeira and Islam Makhachev.

When these two types of fighters come up against each other it can be fascinating to see who comes out on top. Grapplers must often put themselves in danger to get a hold of their opponents but should they do so, they tend to have a significant advantage over the striker.

With the UFC roster packed with a ton of talented strikers and grapplers, here are five match-ups we could soon see that pit one against the other:

#5. Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Four of Dern's eight UFC fights have seen her win via submission

Mackenzie Dern is a sensational grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. While she will likely have to face a lower-ranked opponent after her recent loss to Marina Rodriguez, facing anyone outside the top-10 would be a waste of time.

Mackenzie Dern's 4th win by submission in the first round, the most by a women's fighter in UFC history



￼Mackenzie Dern ties Gillian Robertson for most submissions for a women's fighter with 4



Tecia Torres is an excellent striker who has managed to put together a three-fight win streak. She now appears to be in need of a step up in competition and a bout with Dern would give us an indicator as to if she is ready to enter the title picture.

This fight gives Dern the chance to rebound from the Rodriguez loss and puts her in a situation where a loss wouldn't drop her too far in the rankings. For Torres, this would be a huge opportunity to get amongst the division's top five.

