Most of the greatest fighters in history benefitted from a coach who understands their strengths and helps unleash their untapped potential. In some cases, certain coaches trigger a career-changing evolution in fighters who were previously hampered by their limited styles. Trevor Wittman comes to mind.

He helped former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje transform into a true title contender, instead of keeping him as a reckless action fighter. But what of the sport's greatest-ever coaches? Who are they?

#5. Pat Miletich, former MMA fighter and coach

While most modern-day fans aren't familiar with Pat Miletich, he is a UFC Hall of Famer and the promotion's first-ever welterweight champion. However, his exploits in MMA aren't solely down to his career as a fighter. He also had a remarkable run as a coach, having founded his own gym, Miletich Fighting Systems.

His work as the head coach of Miletich Fighting Systems has yielded as many as 11 MMA world champions, including welterweight great Matt Hughes, former UFC heavyweight titleholder Tim Sylvia, the promotion's ex-lightweight champion Jens Pulver, and another welterweight great in Robbie Lawler.

Unfortunately, Miletich Fighting Systems, which was founded in 1997, closed it's doors in 2008.

#4. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, ex-MMA coach

The late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is one of the most transformative coaches in the sport. It is because of him that the Dagestani school of wrestling has come to dominate the sport. Perhaps most importantly, he introduced the world to countless elite fighters.

Unbeaten ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was both his son and star pupil. In fact, much of 'The Eagle's' success is credited to how closely he follows 'Father's Plan,' an informal term for the strategies his father instructed him to employ. He also coached current lightweight king and pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev.

Other notable fighters once coached by the late Nurmagomedov were unbeaten UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov and reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

#3. Greg Jackson, MMA coach

There was a time when Greg Jackson was hailed as the undisputed king of gameplanning. He too helped define an MMA meta during his time, with his work with Mike Winkeljohn producing the controversial oblique kicks, which all-time great Jon Jones used to great effect.

'Bones' is, perhaps, Jackson's most famous pupil, having carved out a legacy as quite possibly the greatest fighter of all time. However, it isn't just Jones who Jackson Wink MMA took to the very top of the sport. They guided Rashad Evans to UFC light heavyweight gold as well.

More spectacularly, he guided historical underdog Holly Holm to one of the biggest-ever upsets in women's MMA when 'The Preacher's Daughter' dethroned the then-invincible Ronda Rousey. Other notable fighters include Alistair Overeem and fan-favorite action fighter Donald Cerrone.

#2. Mike Brown, former MMA fighter, current coach

There is no gym more star-studded than American Top Team. While Mike Brown never managed to fulfill his UFC championship dreams as a fighter, he has become one of the very best coaches in the sport, with an absurd run of success. He helped transform Dustin Poirier into a crushing counterpuncher.

More importantly, he guided 'The Diamond' to UFC interim lightweight title success and three separate undisputed title shots. He also helped Amanda Nunes become women's MMA greatest-ever fighter and the only female two-division UFC champion. Joanna Jędrzejczyk was also a former pupil of his.

He also guided Robbie Lawler to undisputed UFC welterweight gold, as well as Alexandre Pantoja to UFC flyweight championship success. Other high-level fighters he has coached include Arman Tsarukyan, Mateusz Gamrot and former PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

#1. Javier Mendez, former MMA fighter, current coach

Javier Mendez's career as a fighter is often forgotten by fans, as he failed to achieve anything of note in a top organization. However, his work as a coach is unparalleled. His gym, the American Kickboxing Academy, has produced a staggering number of world champions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reigned as the UFC lightweight division's most dominant champion and was eventually succeeded by another Mendez pupil in current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He also turned Luke Rockhold into the UFC middleweight champion and Cain Velasquez into the UFC heavyweight champion.

Prior to the legendary ascension of Stipe Miocic, there was no other UFC heavyweight regarded as the promotion's best than Velasquez. Yet, he isn't the only heavyweight champion Mendez has produced. In fact, AKA has produced a two-division champion in Daniel Cormier, who conquered both heavyweight and light heavyweight.

To produce five different UFC champions is no understatement, neither is Mendez's longevity, having coached at the top level for over a decade now.

