5 Super-fights that would make a UFC card bigger than WrestleMania

Would this card draw more money than WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is a completely different animal

WrestleMania is a show that is unlike any other. There's showmanship, athleticism, drama, pageantry and so much more that goes into making it the global phenomenon that we know and love. It's so big and successful that it always welcomes a number of different questions about the future, with one of the main ones being this - will we ever see an event that's bigger than WrestleMania?

In terms of a one off showcase of the immortals, we don't think so. An event like the Olympics is a two-week event so it doesn't really count. Alot of people have brought up potential ideas when it comes to this subject and none of them really stand out, apart from one.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship. With a few stadium shows to their name it seems like the mixed martial arts company is growing with every passing second, and many fans believe that they can put on a card one day that will indeed topple WrestleMania.

It's a big statement to make but considering what they've accomplished over the last few years, it's certainly worth talking about.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five super-fights that would make a UFC card bigger than WrestleMania. Oh, and the location would be either MetLife Stadium or AT&T Stadium. Take your pick.

#5 - Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Georges St-Pierre

Could Woodley ruin GSP’s return to the octagon?

Tyron Woodley has been on one hell of a roll in the UFC, and that run has concluded with him winning the Welterweight Championship. After a fantastic first fight against Stephen Thompson the two men look all set to lock horns once again, and it seems likely that Woodley will come away with the victory.

So, when it's all said and done - why not bring GSP back into the mix?

After all, the guy never actually lost his championship and he may well be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. You could give him a tune up fight beforehand if necessary, but either way having these two square off would make for a phenomenal spectacle. There would be so many questions that would be answered inside five rounds of brilliant action.

We go up a few weight classes now to focus on the heavyweights.