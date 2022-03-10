5 takeaways from UFC 272

There were many takeaways from this past weekend at UFC 272. Despite no championship fights being featured in the event, there were still intriguing bouts that garnered plenty of attention.

The heated rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headlined the show, while former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos put on an excellent performance in the co-main event. Based on what transpired at the event, there are many fights the promotion could capitalize on for the summer months.

However, the results could also signal the end of Greg Hardy’s tenure with the promotion. The former NFL player lost his third-straight fight by knockout, so it’s possible the promotion might release him. If he still wants to continue his MMA career, he may have to fight for another promotion. This list will look at five takeaways from UFC 272.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov announced as 2022 UFC Hall of Fame inductee

During the broadcast, the promotion announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony is a staple of the promotion's annual International Fight Week.

‘The Eagle’ will take his rightful place and join the Modern Wing of the Hall of Fame. He had an incredible career and retired with an unbeaten 29-0 MMA record. He used his exceptional grappling to smother his opponents en route to dominant wins throughout his career.

This is well-deserved for the former lightweight champion as he continues to have an impact on the sport after retiring. He has since transitioned into a coaching role and has helped some of his proteges find success. Nurmagomedov also contributes to MMA as the co-owner of Eagle FC, which has provided another place for fighters to compete.

#4. Bryce Mitchell closing in on a UFC featherweight title shot

Bryce Mitchell was undoubtedly one of the bright spots at UFC 272. He defeated Edson Barboza in dominant fashion to remain unbeaten in his MMA career. It was a one-sided fight, which was evident in the judges’ scorecards. They scored it 30-25, 20-26, and 20-27 in favor of Mitchell, who will definitely ascend the featherweight rankings.

‘Thug Nasty’ improved to 15-0 and could be closing in on a title shot. Looking at the featherweight division, current champion Alexander Volkanovski already has two wins over top contender Max Holloway. He followed that up with a successful title defense against former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski is scheduled to defend against Chan Sung Jung next, so Mitchell could benefit from the timing of the bout. Depending on what transpires, ‘Thug Nasty’ getting the next title shot shouldn’t be ruled out.

#3. Kevin Holland is a great fit in the UFC’s welterweight division

Kevin Holland’s performance against Alex Oliveira proved he’s a great fit in the UFC’s welterweight division. It was a statement win as he finished ‘Cowboy’ by second-round TKO and earned a Performance of the Night bonus.

Although it was his first welterweight bout in the promotion, he has competed at 170lbs in the past. In fact, he split time competing at middleweight and welterweight from 2015 to 2017. Holland joining the ranks at welterweight opens the possibility for many intriguing fights. He's very charismatic and an entertaining fighter to watch inside the octagon.

‘Trailblazer’ bounced back after a difficult 2021, which saw him go 0-2-1 at middleweight after winning five straight fights in 2020. Perhaps with his track record, the promotion could fast track him up the ranks and match him up with top-10 welterweights.

#2. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos poised for a lucrative fight

Rafael dos Anjos is poised for a lucrative fight based on how he defeated Renato Moicano at UFC 272. The fight could’ve easily been stopped following the third round after the punishment Moicano absorbed. However, his corner didn’t stop the fight, and referee Mark Goddard allowed Moicano to continue as long as he was competitive.

The fight was contested at a 160lb catchweight, so there are possibilities for dos Anjos at welterweight or lightweight. He called out BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal during his post-fight interview. Since ‘Gambred’s' losing skid extended to three, a bout with the former lightweight champion does make sense.

Another lucrative fight dos Anjos could be poised for is with Conor McGregor. The two were scheduled to fight in 2016. However, RDA was forced to withdraw because of an injury and was replaced by Nate Diaz. Now that he’s riding a two-fight winning streak, perhaps now could be the ideal time to revisit that fight.

#1. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington’s rivalry with American Top Team isn’t over

One thing that’s for certain after UFC 272 is that Colby Covington’s rivalry with American Top Team is far from over. The former UFC title challenger defeated his former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in the main event. He stuck to his game plan and utilized his wrestling to his advantage.

There was no love lost between the two as they exchanged words even after the fight. ‘Chaos’ added more fuel to the fire when he called out Dustin Poirier during his post-fight interview. Like he did during the leadup to the Masvidal fight, Covington did get personal when calling out Poirier.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t backed down from his attacks on his former team, so this rivalry is likely to continue. Since he’s not getting an immediate title shot anytime soon, pursuing a lucrative fight with another former teammate does seem logical. Covington is staying active and, at the same time, keeping himself relevant in the division as he maintains his No.1 ranking.

