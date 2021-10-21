Dan Hooker decided to make the most of his trip to the U.S. last month and is looking to secure his second win of 2021 against Islam Makhachev. The bout will serve on the main card of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira, which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Following his UFC inception, comparisons linking Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov have been endless. Since the two are long-time training partners and close friends, that comes as no surprise, especially since 'The Eagle' always talks highly of Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev will have his highly touted submission skills on standby during the UFC 267 bout. While most fighters under New Zealand's City Kickboxing banner specialize in striking, Dan Hooker intends to diversify their set of weapons inside the octagon.

After showing a new wrinkle in his athletic toolbox, Dan Hooker demonstrated that his wrestling skills have evolved. The Auckland native scored multiple takedowns in his last fight and voiced a message to lightweights loud and clear: Dan Hooker is not afraid of wrestling or taking the fight to the canvas.

Today we will examine the 5 most important things Dan Hooker should do to upset Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

#5. Dan Hooker needs to start fast

Dan Hooker will need to put an aggressive stamp on the opening minutes of the fight to get Islam Makhachev's respect early. It's important to note that this is not a five-round contest. Urgency is vital; however, Hooker's offense will have to be finely balanced to avoid the takedowns of Islam Makhachev.

The danger behind Makhachev's takedowns comes from his submission attempts and ability to control from top position. On average, Makhachev lands over three takedowns in every fifteen-minute fight. Additionally, the lightweight contender goes for one submission per fifteen minutes on average.

With those numbers in mind, it would be advantageous to avoid the canvas with Makhachev, especially given the pace Dan Hooker offers up in the striking department. 'The Hangman' has also been far more active in recent years, which can play a factor in performances.

Some have argued that Islam Makhachev starts at a slow pace. Even if the odds are against Dan Hooker, a fast-start could be his ticket to handing Makhachev his second UFC loss.

Edited by Avinash Tewari