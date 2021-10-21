5 reasons why UFC 267 could be the best event of 2021

At UFC 267, the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi, bringing with it a host of thrilling matchups that may well make this the best event of the year. 2021 has already given fans a number of memorable cards, but UFC 267 could be the best of the bunch.

The number of different narratives surrounding the fights alone would be enough to make it stand out. However, the bouts themselves also promise to make UFC 267 an event to remember.

UFC 268 and UFC 269 could also be equal to the October 30 card in terms of name value and excitement. For the time being, we will break down five reasons why UFC 267 could be the best event of 2021.

#5. A stacked set of UFC prelims

MMA fans would be smart to tune in from the very start of UFC 267, with the event having a plethora of riveting fights making up the preliminary card. Most notable is the event's featured prelim between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba.

Ribas and Jandiroba are both elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners. However, both have also been working on their striking games as of late. Their fight is truly a matchup of prospects. On such a big platform, either woman could ascend to stardom should they pull off a highlight-worthy victory.

Also featured on the prelims is a pair of incredibly exciting featherweight matchups. The first of which has English prospect Lerone Murphy taking on Finnish grappling ace Makwan Amirkhani. The second 145-pound bout will see Dagestan's Zubaira Tukhugov take on Brazil's Ricardo Ramos in a true clash of styles.

Lastly, the event's second fight of the night sees a clash between two lightweights with a combined record of 37-5. The two fighters in question are Damir Ismagulov and Magomed Mustafaev, who are both touted as future stars in the 155-pound division.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard