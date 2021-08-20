5 things every UFC fan needs to know about Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum will try to claw his way back into title contention as he takes on Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 this weekend. It will be Gastelum's sixth UFC headliner and his third outing in 2021.

Undoubtedly, the Arizona native will be out for redemption as he tries to get back into the win column. It's been several years since Gastelum had two consecutive victories. He snapped a three-fight skid against Ian Heinisch but fell on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in April.

At UFC Vegas 34, Gastelum is at a crossroads in his career. Winning convincingly against a top contender sets Gastelum up for another push for the title, while another defeat could send him further down the totem pole and away from being able to sniff a championship opportunity.

Needless to say, it's a make-or-break scenario for Gastelum come fight night. But before the 29-year-old fan favorite marches into the octagon again, let's dive into five facts that every UFC fan should know about Kelvin Gastelum.

#5. Kelvin Gastelum has been overlooked from the get-go

Kelvin Gastelum will enter UFC Vegas 34 as a slight betting underdog. His opponent, Jared Cannonier, is pegged as the -150 favorite, meaning oddsmakers believe Gastelum has a 43% chance of winning.

However, this is far from the first time Gastelum's abilities have been doubted. In fact, he was overlooked the first time he made an attempt to get into the UFC.

Gastelum's entry into the world's largest MMA promotion is through the reality competition show, The Ultimate Fighter. He joined the 17th season of the contest with Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen as the coaches.

Due to his unsuspecting looks and relatively small physique, Kelvin Gastelum was picked last. He ended up on Team Sonnen alongside the early favorite to win the entire season, Uriah Hall. But it didn't take long before he proved that he was the star of the season.

Gastelum showcased his superior grappling skills when he took on Bubba McDaniel in his first TUF fight. In the quarterfinals, he made quick work of Collin Hart, securing the TKO win in the first round. Gastelum then defeated Josh Samman via submission to book his ticket to the finale.

Despite dominating every opponent he came across in TUF, many believed that Gastelum would fall short against Hall, who fans had proclaimed as the next coming of Anderson Silva. Then again, Gastelum is not one to shy away from a challenge, and by the end of the night, he was the one who had his hand raised.

