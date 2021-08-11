5 things we learned from episode 11 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

The 11th episode of the reality competition show, The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, dropped on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

This week's installment featured the last semi-final bout in the bantamweight division between up-and-comer Brady Hiestand and veteran Vincent Murdock. The winner will take on Ricky Turcios, who booked his ticket to the finals by outduelling Liudvik Sholinian.

In last week's episode, Team Volkanovski secured another spot in the finale when Bryan Battle scored a massive upset over Team Ortega's Andre Petroski. There was a massive momentum shift as the title challenger's squad suffered six consecutive losses after winning their first four bouts.

Who was able to make it into the finale? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 11 of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 11.

#5. Brian Ortega keeps the TUF 29 prank wars going

TUF 29 head coach Brian Ortega [Photo via @briantcity on Instagram]

Coach Brian Ortega upped the ante of the ongoing TUF 29 prank wars. The UFC featherweight title challenger enlisted the services of an exotic pet owner to pull off a classic prank on his rival.

The champion previously took a jibe at Ortega's habitual tardiness by stuffing his locker room with dozens of clocks. How did Ortega retaliate? He brought over three massive snakes with the intention of terrifying his rival coach.

'T-City' snuck inside Team Volkanovski's locker room and left the giant reptiles there. The mischievous coach said:

"I wanna scare the s*** out of Volkanovski," Ortega said. "I want him to come in here and freak out."

Hiestand was the first to enter the room and ran away once sighting the snakes. Once Volkanovski walked in, though, Ortega didn't get the reaction he was hoping for. The Australian fighter's first instinct was to try and touch them instead of backing away.

"I walk in and I see these big-looking snakes on the ground," Volkanovski revealed. "Looking at them, I thought they were fake, that's how big they were. And then I start seeing the thing start moving and I was like, 'Oh, s***! This is legit!'"

Shortly thereafter, Volkanovski was carrying the largest snake on his shoulders. Although the prank didn't elicit the intended response, Ortega still cried in laughter at the sight of Volkanovski holding the snake.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh