5 things we learned from episode 2 of TUF 29: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

The battle between Team Alexander Volkanovski and Team Brian Ortega continues, as the second episode of TUF 29 (The Ultimate Fighter) dropped on ESPN+ on Tuesday.

Last week, Team Ortega drew first blood as Andre Petroski made quick work of Aaron Phillips in the opening round of this season's first middleweight fight. "T-City" also got to decide the first bantamweight matchup after the UFC featherweight champion selected the first fighter.

In this week's TUF 29 episode, first overall pick Mitch Raposo will try to give Alexander Volkanovski's squad its first win as he squares off against Liudvik Sholinian.

Was Team Alexander Volkanovski able to score its first win, or did Team Brian Ortega extend their lead to 2-0? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 2 of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 2.

#5 Alexander Volkanovski might be the nicest TUF coach of all time

At the beginning of the episode, Alexander Volkanovski gave the contestants a nice treat as he cooked steak and watched UFC 261 with them. Alexander Volkanovski shared his food with his proteges as well as the members of the opposing team. He even brought some "low-calorie topper food" for those who were managing their weight.

"It would be good to have a laugh with them and let them know that, you know, enjoy the process. You're here in Ultimate Fighter, have a little bit of fun while we're here," Alexander Volkanovski said.

The gesture of goodwill resonated well with the boys, who had nothing but positive things to say about Alexander Volkanovski.

"Volk cooked food and hung out with us. He wants us to succeed as much as he wants to succeed. And I think that's why he's the champ, that's why he's the greatest," Team Volkanovski bantamweight Brady Hiestand said of his coach.

#4 Brian Ortega is a natural

The first two episodes of TUF 29 are a testament to Brian Ortega's natural talent as a coach. While Alexander Volkanovski showed that he excelled at people skills, Brian Ortega shone in teaching his students about the Xs and Os of the fight game.

We also learned from TUF 29 that Ortega prefers training his fighters in a more hands-on approach. 'T-City' personally prepped Liudvik Sholinian for his fight, while Alexander Volkanovski let his assistant coaches help more.

Brian Ortega also has a keen eye for selecting matchups and identifying mismatches. His matchmaking decisions have paid dividends so far as Team Ortega has been on a tear.

#3 TUF 29 is tailored for hardcore UFC fans

Previous seasons of the show relied on pranks and on-screen drama as a come-on for fans. Practical jokes and animosity inside the TUF house have made for several memorable moments. The "Let me bang, bro!" incident and Junie Browning's urine-soaked fruit platter come to mind.

But TUF 29 appears to be heading in a completely different direction. Instead of showcasing the disfunction between housemates and several drunken fights, TUF 29 focuses on the technical aspects of fighting.

This season spends more time showing viewers how Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega's camps train and craft gameplans for their fights.

#2 A closer look at TUF 29 contestants Mitch Raposo and Liudvik Sholinian

Team Ortega's Liudvik Sholinian (9-1-1) is one of the most experienced fighters in TUF 29. He is an Armenian-born fighter who resided in Ukraine before temporarily moving to Las Vegas to participate in the show.

The 31-year-old was introduced to combat sports when he joined the Ukrainian national wrestling team and won a championship. He also trains at the renowned Xtreme Couture whenever he's in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Mitch Raposo (5-0) is Alexander Volkanovski's top pick and the first overall selection of TUF 29. He lives in the small town of Fall River, Massachusetts, with his mother and sister.

The undefeated bantamweight is a fixture at the Regiment Training Center MMA gym, where he trains with UFC contender Rob Font.

#1 Who won and who's fighting next week?

Team Ortega built a comfortable 2-0 lead over Team Volkanovski after Sholinian scored an upset against Raposo.

Liudvik Sholinian @palmeyros (9-1-1) def. Mitch Raposo (5-0) by unanimous decision at #TUF29 and advance to the semi-finals on the 29th season The Ultimate Fighter. pic.twitter.com/stono48GhH — Armenia MMA (@armenia__mma) June 8, 2021

Raposo had success in the opening round by using his quickness and footwork to out-strike Sholinian. The first overall pick also defended well against Sholinian's takedown attempt.

But the momentum shifted in round two after the Ukrainian found his winning formula. He latched onto Raposo and forcibly took him down and kept him there for the entire round.

The fight went to sudden death, with each fighter taking one round apiece. But Sholinian used his grappling advantage to neutralize his opponent's superior stand-up game.

"Liudvik takes out Volkanovski's number one pick, Mitch. That was a statement win for Team Ortega. It just goes to show, you know, the reason we love this competition, the reason we love this sport is anything can happen," said UFC president Dana White after the fight.

At the end of the episode, it was Alexander Volkanovksi's turn to select a matchup for next week's telecast. The champ chose his first middleweight pick, Ryder Newman, to go against Team Ortega's Tresean Gore.

