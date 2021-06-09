Is The Ultimate Fighter on Netflix?

Following a lengthy layoff that left fans thirsting for more content, The Ultimate Fighter is back. Although it is available on several streaming platforms, Netflix is not one of them.

Fans can get their fill of blood, guts, and MMA by streaming the action-reality TV show on ESPN+.

The return of the highly acclaimed show kicked off with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega leading their teams against each other.

With a new episode dropping every Tuesday, fans can enjoy the show unperturbed as long as they have an active subscription to ESPN+.

Teams on The Ultimate Fighter 29

Teams on the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter are made up of bantamweight and middleweight contemporaries.

Since the 32-year-old featherweight champion chose to pick a fighter first, Brian Ortega decided the first bout. Following are their eight-man squads.

Team Volkanovski's bantamweights:

Mitch Raposo (5-0)

Brady Hiestand (5-1)

Ricky Turcios (10-2)

Dustin Lampros (5-0)

Team Volkanovski's middleweights:

Aaron Phillips (5-2)

Ryder Newman (3-1)

Bryan Battle (5-1)

Gilbert Urbina (6-1)

Team Ortega's bantamweights:

Josh Rettinghouse (16-5)

Dan Argueta (5-0)

Vincent Murdock (12-4)

Liudvik Sholinian (9-1-1)

Team Ortega's middleweights:

Miles Hunsinger (7-0)

Andre Petroski (5-1)

Kemran Lachinov (10-3)

Tresean Gore (3-0)

The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Ep. 2 results

Nutrition is one of the most important facets of being an athlete. No one knows this better than Alexander Volkanovski. The latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter saw Volkanovski sporting an apron instead of 4oz gloves as he put a delicious spread together for his team.

The episode witnessed Armenian bantamweight Liudvik Sholinian (9-1-1), butt heads with Massachusetts native Mitch Raposo (5-0).

The Ultimate Fighter episode 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!!! #TUF29 pic.twitter.com/R1ty4dk9Zp — danawhite (@danawhite) June 9, 2021

The former's grappling earned him a win after the fight went on for three rounds, with the judges breaking the stalemate. Having competed on Ukraine's national wrestling team, it was only natural for the judges to be impressed by Sholinian's grappling.

Team Ortega has got on to a thunderous start, having emerged victorious in the first two matchups of the season.

The third episode of The Ultimate Fighter will witness yet another middleweight scrap. With the right to pick the next fight lying with Alexander Volkanovski, the Australian will hope to lead his team back to winning ways.

Will Team Volkanovski be able to put one over Team Ortega? Watch this space for more.

