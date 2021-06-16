5 things we learned from episode 3 of TUF 29: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

Episode three of the hit reality show TUF 29 (The Ultimate Fighter): Team Alexander Volkanovski vs. Team Brian Ortega dropped on ESPN + on Tuesday night.

Two episodes in, Team Brian Ortega took control after Andre Petroski and Liudvik Sholinian took care of business in their respective first-round bouts. Thanks to the TUF matchmaking skills of 'T-City,' the champion's first overall pick, Mitch Raposo, was eliminated.

Down 0-2, Alexander Volkanovski was banking on his top TUF middleweight pick Ryder Newman to deliver a much-needed win. Would Team Volkanovski get revenge, or would Team Ortega continue to dominate? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from the third episode of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29, Episode 3.

#5 Tresean Gore is an honorable opponent

In the first episode, it was revealed that Team Volkanovski's Newman and Team Ortega's Miles Hunsinger are training partners at Xtreme Couture. Newman expressed his concerns about the possibility of Hunsinger sharing some trade secrets with Tresean Gore.

But Gore eased his opponent's worries, reassuring the Team Volkanovski member that Newman revealed nothing about his game. Gore said-

“He’s not that type of guy. When we talk, bro, we talk about family. We talk about real stuff.”

The Team Ortega representative added that he knew enough about Newman’s game and didn’t need any additional information. Both combatants shook hands as a gesture of goodwill.

#4 A closer look at TUF 29 contestants Tresean Gore and Ryder Newman

Selected fourth by Team Ortega, Gore was introduced to combat sports when he started training at Gracie jiu-jitsu school at the age of 17. Due to his inability to pay for his lessons, Gore worked at the gym in exchange for free BJJ lessons.

Right now, Gore is a fixture at the American Top Team in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he trains with UFC welterweight standout Dhiego Lima.

As mentioned above, Newman trains at the famed Xtreme Couture MMA gym in Las Vegas. The Team Volkanovski fighter is a two-time national champion wrestler in high school.

Newman earned the moniker 'Rhino' after his name was misheard at a house party. The nickname stuck to him as it suited his ever-forward fighting style in the MMA cage.

#3 Tale of the tape: Tresean Gore vs. Ryder Newman

In this early look from tonight's episode of TUF, Tresean Gore gets in Ryder Newman's face at weigh-ins 👀#ReturnOfTUF | Tuesdays | 9 PM ET | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/AfX3FddA1U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 15, 2021

On paper, the two TUF middleweights possess virtually identical attributes, with Newman having a slight edge in height and reach. The combatants are the same age and boast a similar level of professional MMA experience.

Ryder Newman (Team Volkanovski)

Age: 26

Pro-MMA record: 3-1

Height: 6’1″

Reach: 74″

Weight: 185.5 lb

Tresean Gore (Team Ortega)

Age: 26

Pro-MMA record: 3-0

Height: 6’0″

Reach: 73.5″

Weight: 186 lb

#2 Who won and who's fighting next week?

"That's my dawg. These guys are all my homies. We have a great connection."@BrianTcity is feeling confident about his team after Tresean Gore's win put them at 3-0 on #ReturnOfTUF 🔉⬆️



Recap the entire episode ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 16, 2021

Touted as the better wrestler, Newman failed to utilize his supposed grappling advantage as the fight remained on the feet. He failed to close the distance as Gore chopped away at his leg from the jump.

Newman connected with a couple stiff counter-punches but Gore's low kicks kept coming. In the dying seconds of the opening round, Gore attempted to take his opponent down, but to no avail. Newman retaliated with a takedown attempt of his own, which was also stuffed by his foe.

In round two, Gore continued to go after his opponent's leg, taking the explosiveness out of Newman's takedown attempts. Newman - who was aware that he was behind on the scorecards - shot for a desperate level change, which was defended well by Gore. The fight returned to the center of the octagon, where Gore found success, landing cleaner strikes.

After two rounds, the judges saw no need for a sudden death situation, awarding the nod to Team Ortega's bet.

Next week's episode of TUF 29 will feature a bantamweight fight. Alexander Volkanovski chose Dustin Lampros from his squad to take on Team Brian Ortega’s Vincent Murdock.

#1 Alexander Volkanovski has made some bad decisions

In hindsight, Alexander Volkanovski made some terrible mistakes. Evidently, he made the wrong choices in both divisions as each of his top picks are already out of the running, barring injuries.

On top of that, he may have overestimated Newman's wrestling ability which led to his decision to pair him with Gore.

The UFC featherweight champion was also in charge of putting together next week's TUF showdown. He can't afford another mistake as Brian Ortega's squad have built a comfortable 3-0 lead.

