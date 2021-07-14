5 things we learned from episode 7 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

Episode seven of the returning reality show The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, dropped on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

TUF 29 has gone from a one-sided showcase into a legitimate contest after Bryan Battle and Ricky Turcios picked up back-to-back wins for coach Alexander Volkanovski's team. However, Brian Ortega is still in the driver's seat, leading 4-2, with Andre Petroski, Liudvik Sholinian, Tresean Gore and Vincent Murdock all winning their first-round bouts.

In this week's episode, Brady Hiestand of Team Volkanovski will try to close the gap even further as he takes on Team Ortega's Josh Rettinghouse. With only a couple of preliminary round fights left, every victory counts for both squads.

Was Team Volkanovski able to keep up their winning ways? Or did Team Ortega kill their momentum? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode seven of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 7.

#5. It's all good in the hood at TUF 29

The show opened with Ricky Turcios and Dan Argueta bonding over some pizza after duking it out on last week's episode. The pair of competitors seem to have grown closer after going to battle with each other.

Turcios emerged victorious after three hard-fought rounds to snag Team Volkanovski's second win. His constant pressure and grappling success in the final round is what earned him the victory against a formidable opponent in Argueta, who also gave his maximum effort despite falling short.

Argueta, however, appears to be a good sport. “You wanna go Ninja Turtles with me real quick?” Argueta asked as he invited his rival to eat a slice of pizza with him. During the confessionals, the bantamweights only had good things to say about each other.

As Argueta and Turcios hung out, the focus shifted to close friends Brady Hiestand and Josh Rettinghouse. It was the calm before the storm as they spent time talking about their past training sessions in the hot tub. Later in the episode, they will engage in a brutal war.

