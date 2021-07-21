5 things we learned from episode 8 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

The eighth episode of the popular reality contest, The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, aired on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

Alexander Volkanovski's squad came roaring back from a 4-0 deficit in last week's episode. Thanks to the efforts of bantamweight Brady Hiestand, what started as a one-sided stroll for Brian Ortega's team is now a competitive battle. It's now three in a row for Team Volkanovski as Bryan Battle and Ricky Turcios were victorious in their respective bouts.

But Team Ortega is still leading 4-3 after his boys secured four consecutive wins in earlier episodes. Andre Petroski, Liudvik Sholinian, Tresean Gore and Vincent Murdock took care of business in their fights to put their squad in a dominant position.

Team Volkanovski will try to even the score this week as the first round comes to an end. Find out which team will head into the semi-finals with momentum as we discuss five important things we learned from episode eight of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 8.

5. TUF 29 fighter bio: Gilbert Urbina (Team Volkanovski)

It's unusual for TUF 29 episodes to open with a fighter bio. That was the case this week, though, and we will shortly learn why.

Gilbert Urbina is apparently TUF royalty as he's the third brother in his family to participate in the show. His older brother, Hector Urbina, competed in TUF season 19: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn and went on to fight thrice in the UFC. Meanwhile, Elias Urbina was a contestant on TUF 23: Team Joanna vs. Team Cláudia and Dana White's Contender Series.

@FlakoMMA, I just wanna say thanks for tying up my gloves before we beat each other up🤘 pic.twitter.com/BlzORvwYWJ — GILBERT URBINA (@GUrbinaMMA) March 9, 2017

While his older brothers fell short on their TUF quests, Urbina vowed to use what he had learned from them to succeed this season.

"I've seen my brothers rise and I've seen my brothers fall. And it's taught me nothing but lessons," Gilbert said.

According to coach Volkanovski, Urbina is definitely deserving of a spot on the show in his own right. The UFC featherweight champ has nothing but good things to say about Urbina's work ethic.

