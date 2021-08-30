5 times Brock Lesnar looked like the most dangerous man in MMA

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest, strongest and scariest athletes across any sport. The freak of nature is a WWE legend who holds several records in the promotion. He is also an NCAA Division I All-American wrestler and the only athlete in history to hold the UFC heavyweight championship and a WWE world title.

What further proves his credentials as one of the most gifted athletes in the world is the fact that he is also a former NFL player. 'The Beast Incarnate' was signed by NFL team Minnesota Vikings for a short period of time in 2004. Brock Lesnar's combination of size, strength and speed is unparalleled in sporting history. Here, we put aside all the other aspects and focus on his reign inside the octagon.

Here's five times Brock Lesnar looked like the most dangerous man in MMA.

#5. Brock Lesnar quickly beats an Olympian judoka in his MMA debut

After witnessing the final of the K-1 World Grand Prix in Las Vegas in 2006, Brock Lesnar stated his intent to try his hand at MMA and join K-1's MMA league, Hero's. He began training with the Minnesota Martial Arts Academy under Greg Nelson and wrestling coach Marty Morgan.

Months later, Brock Lesnar signed a deal with K-1 and even got Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Royce Gracie on board with him as a trainer. After confirming the deal with K-1, Lesnar announced his plans for MMA and said:

"I was a takedown artist in wrestling, and I hope to do that again. My goal is to get guys on the ground — that’s what I’m comfortable with — and then beat their heads in!"

Brock Lesnar was initially scheduled to take on Choi Hong-man of South Korea at the Dynamite!! USA show in June 2007. However, Hong-Man was replaced by Olympic silver medalist judoka Min-Soo Kim.

Brock Lesnar dominated Kim from the get-go and announced his arrival in MMA with a TKO win. Looking like a tank ready for battle, Lesnar got an early takedown on the judoka, transitioned to mount, and punched him three times. Before the fans could grasp anything, the judoka submitted to the strikes at the 1:09 mark of round one.

