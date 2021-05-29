5 times Conor McGregor flaunted his wealth on social media

Conor McGregor will go down in the history of MMA as the one who changed the face of the sport forever. While MMA and UFC have seen their fair share of superstars, no one can come close to 'The Notorious' in terms of fame and fortune.

The Irishman is also not one to shy away from the public eye. He likes to sing songs about his success and flaunt his wealth. Humility is one word that does not suit the UFC star. Conor McGregor has built an empire riding on his success inside the octagon, a kingdom that is now reinforced by countless lucrative endorsements and deals.

From buying super-expensive watches to splashing bills on super-expensive yachts, McGregor is indeed living the life of a king.

On that note, let's look at five such occasions when Conor McGregor flaunted his astounding wealth on social media.

#5 - Conor McGregor's reports Proper No. Twelve's first year sales

Conor McGregor poses with a bottle of Proper No. Twelve.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was Conor McGregor's first business venture outside of MMA. The Irishman announced the launch of his liquor brand during the promotion of his fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2018. The whiskey brand soon became a favorite among McGregor's fans and gave the market leaders a run for their buck.

In Ireland, Proper No. Twelve competed with leading brands like Jameson and left local brands like Paddy and Kilbeggan behind in sales. On McGregor's website, TheMacLife, a report came out that the company had a massive increase in sales to begin 2020.

Conor McGregor flaunted the revenue his whiskey brand made in its first year on social media. He said that the "liquid sunshine" had generated over $1 billion in sales in 2018 alone.

"Over $1b generated in Whiskey sales in my first year! Like it or not, there is a new King in town! @properwhiskey, liquid sunshine!"

#4 - Conor McGregor gives a tour of the 'Mac Mansion'

McGregor flaunts his mansion and a line of Rolls Royce cars.

Conor McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013. By the end of 2015, he was on a seven-fight win streak, had won the UFC featherweight title, and was living in a palace that he called the 'Mac Mansion.'

His days of living in his parents' house were over. In an exclusive interview with ESPN in 2015, Conor McGregor showed the world how big his house was. The video aired in 2020. The mansion had multiple floors, a swimming pool, separate showers for him and his wife, and something he never knew existed until he saw it - a pantry.

#3 - Conor McGregor shows off his yacht while fishing on Moon Island in Dubai

Conor McGregor finding inner peace on a superyacht.

Conor McGregor lost the 'Money Fight' against Floyd Mayweather in 2018, but was paid an exorbitant sum for it. 'The Notorious' reportedly made around $100 million for his professional boxing debut, pre-tax. Naturally, he soon went shopping for a 100-foot long superyacht worth $3.4 million, and paid for it in cash.

Conor McGregor has flaunted his superyacht several times on social media. He has been seen vacationing with his family on his yacht in Dubai, Corsica and even Ibiza.

During his retirement year in 2019, McGregor went to Moon Island in Dubai for a vacation with his family. He wrote on social media:

"Fishing on moon island with the fam 🌙."

#2 - Conor McGregor makes it to the top of Forbes' list

Conor McGregor becomes the highest paid athlete, crosses Messi and Ronaldo.

In 2016, 'The Notorious' was seen discussing Forbes rankings with Cristiano Ronaldo in a gym. McGregor was ranked 38 at the time.

Five years later, the Irishman is ruling Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes. At $208 million, Conor McGregor is in a league of his own, far above other top athletes of the world.

🚨 Highest Paid Athletes 🚨



The @kbadenhausen/@LevAkabas tag team is back again, with the highest paid athletes in the world. @TheNotoriousMMA is in a league of his own this year.



Story: https://t.co/RWeFLoE9do pic.twitter.com/Bmg5zb0LqY — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) May 25, 2021

Considering his personality, it would have been a crime if Conor McGregor didn't flaunt the achievement on social media. On 14 May, 2021, the 32-year-old took to his social media channels and wrote:

"Baby we did it!! Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur! It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Onwards and upwards we go.."

#1 - Conor McGregor flaunts his Lamborghini super-boat

Conor McGregor booked the Lamborghini luxury boat in 2020.

As his 100-foot superyacht wasn't enough, Conor McGregor has now got his hands on Lamborghini's super-boat, dubbed the 'Supercar of the Sea.'

Lamborghini is making its first venture into marine automobiles and has released only 63 copies of the super-boat. Conor McGregor has managed to get one for himself, the 12th edition of the series.

'The Notorious' flaunted his latest purchase on social media. He gave a little insight about his new Lamborghini super-boat and said:

"The No.12 "McGregor edition" Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship! Titled the “Supercar of the Sea. I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!"

