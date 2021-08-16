5 times Jon Jones' invincibility was tested inside the octagon

Jon Jones is one of the most polarizing fighters in the UFC today. Some call him the greatest fighter to ever compete in the octagon for his numerous achievements in the UFC. But there are others who consider him a cheater because of his tainted past with failed drug tests, with his antics outside of the octagon not helping his image.

Whether you are a fan or not, it is hard to deny that Jon Jones is one of the most skilled fighters in the UFC today. The 34-year-old showed early signs of greatness when he became the youngest fighter in UFC history to become a champion. Jones was only 23 years old when he defeated UFC veteran Mauricio Rua via TKO at UFC 118 to become the new heavyweight champion.

Since then, Bones' run in the 205-pound division has been nothing short of spectacular. Jones' resume includes wins over MMA veterans like Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Brandon Vera, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen, Quinton Jackson, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira.

While running through his opponents in the light heavyweight division, the 34-year-old collected various UFC records. Jones has the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the promotion with 17 wins and one no contest in his last 18 fights.

'Bones' also has the most victories in UFC title fights with 14 wins in the light heavyweight division.

But all these accolades do not mean that the UFC Hall-of-famer has not faced tough competition. There have been instances when the former light heavyweight champion appeared to be in trouble inside the octagon.

On that note, here are five instances of Jon Jones' invincibility being tested inside the UFC octagon:

#5. Jon Jones vs Vitor Belfort at UFC 152

After successfully defending his title against former teammate Rashad Evans, Jon Jones was scheduled to face Vitor Belfort at UFC 152.

The bout showed Jones' impressive will and determination to fight through uncomfortable situations. At one point in the fight, 'The Phenom' caught Bones' arm and wrapped the 34-year-old in a vicious armbar.

It appeared to be the end of Jones' reign as the 205-pound champion but the New York native persevered and got out of the submission. He later finished the Brazilian fighter with a submission of his own.

