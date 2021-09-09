5 times that wrestlers imposed their will on strikers in the UFC

As far back as the early days of the UFC, wrestling has always been one of the more dominant martial arts inside the octagon. Former amateur wrestlers like Mark Coleman and Dan Severn experienced plenty of success.

Today’s UFC fighters are naturally well-rounded mixed martial artists. However, it’s safe to say that wrestlers are often still dominant, particularly when facing striking-based opponents.

Seven years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov threw Abel Trujillo around like a ragdoll for three rounds.



Sure, there have been plenty of examples of strikers defeating wrestlers inside the octagon, but more often than not, the wrestler comes out on top in dominant fashion.

With that in mind, here are five times that wrestlers imposed their will on strikers in the UFC.

#5. Randy Couture vs. Tim Sylvia – UFC 68

Randy Couture used his wrestling game to whitewash Tim Sylvia at UFC 68

As one of the most decorated amateur wrestlers in UFC history, Randy Couture’s ability to use both freestyle and Greco-Roman techniques inside the octagon brought him unparalleled success.

‘The Natural’ won the UFC heavyweight title on three occasions across his 14-year career with the promotion. He even became the first man to have held UFC titles in two different weight classes when he claimed the UFC light heavyweight title twice.

It goes without saying, therefore, that Couture outwrestled plenty of opponents during his time with the UFC. However, the most famous example of him thoroughly dominating a renowned striker came in his final UFC heavyweight title win at UFC 68.

Reigning champion Tim Sylvia not only outweighed Couture by nearly 40 pounds, but at 6’8”, he also had a seven inch height advantage over him too.

Given that ‘The Maine-iac’ had terrorized renowned grapplers like Ricco Rodriguez and Jeff Monson with his striking, few were giving the 43-year old a chance of beating him. However, Couture didn’t just beat Sylvia, he absolutely whitewashed him. He dominated all five rounds of their title bout to take a unanimous decision win.

And while ‘The Natural’ dropped Sylvia in the first round with a right hand, it was largely his wrestling that led him to victory. Sylvia simply had no answer for Couture’s takedowns from the outside, his Greco-Roman work in the clinch and his ability to hold position from the top and land strikes.

The win was arguably the best of Couture’s UFC career, particularly as he came in as a major underdog. It was his stellar wrestling that got him there.

