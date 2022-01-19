5 times that a year began with a classic UFC title fight

This weekend sees the first two UFC title fights of 2022 at UFC 270. Francis Ngannou faces Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title while while Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Hopes are high for both of this weekend’s title fights to deliver some great action, and if they do, 2022 won’t be the first year to begin with a classic UFC title bout.

In the past we’ve seen a number of years begin with an amazing title clash inside the octagon, setting the tone for the months that followed. On a handful of occasions, the first title bout of the year has arguably been the best, too.

Here are five times that a year that began with a classic UFC title bout.

#5. Evan Tanner vs. David Terrell – UFC 51 (2005)

Evan Tanner pulled off a tremendous comeback to beat David Terrell in 2005's first great title bout

Back in 2005, the UFC didn’t put on nearly as many shows as they do today, and that year, fans had to wait until February for the promotion’s first show. Thankfully, the show turned out to be a genuine classic, complete with two title fights.

However, while Andrei Arlovski’s interim heavyweight title win over Tim Sylvia went extremely quickly, it was Evan Tanner’s comeback victory over David Terrell for the vacant middleweight title that turned out to be a true classic.

Terrell had just one octagon appearance under his belt at that point, but it was such a shocking one – a first round knockout of perennial top contender Matt Lindland – that basically everyone was favoring him to win.

After all, what chance did Tanner stand against a fighter who could boast both incredible knockout power as well as a reputation as one of the world’s greatest grapplers?

Early on, it looked like those predictions were correct. ‘The Soul Assassin’ hurt Tanner early with a pair of head kicks, opened up on him with a flurry, and then caught him in a tight-looking guillotine choke.

For a moment, it looked like Tanner would be forced to tap as Terrell wrenched his neck, but when the veteran somehow popped his head free, the tide turned entirely.

‘The Soul Assassin’ suddenly appeared to have run out of gas, apparently gassed out entirely in trying to finish Tanner so early. Tanner, meanwhile, was only just getting warmed up – and he began to punish Terrell with a series of brutal elbows and forearms.

It quickly became apparent that Terrell was unable to defend, and in a stunning result, referee Herb Dean was forced to step in with less than 30 seconds to go in the round.

The victory turned Tanner into a cult hero with the fans, even though he lost his title in his first defense. Terrell never regained his luster and is now seen as one of the promotion’s biggest-ever busts.

Regardless of that, though, this fight was awesome.

