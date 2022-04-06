5 trilogy fights that the UFC should avoid booking

Everyone knows that the UFC loves nothing more than booking rematches between their biggest stars. With that in mind, whenever there’s a chance for them to book a trilogy, they’ll usually take it.

While there are a number of potential UFC trilogies that would be well worth pursuing, there are also a handful that the promotion would be best to avoid, at least for the foreseeable future.

Sometimes that’s because the first two bouts simply weren’t that good. Other times, it could be because the fighters have more intriguing opponents out there instead. Either way, the promotion would be best not to put them together.

With that in mind, here are five trilogy fights that the UFC should avoid booking.

#5. Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – UFC welterweight title

A third clash between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington would be largely unneccesary

It’s safe to say that the rivalry between current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champion Colby Covington has defined the 170-pound division over the past few years.

The two men have hated each other for a long time, largely because of Covington’s willingness to plumb the depths in order to get under Usman’s skin. While nobody really wanted to hear quasi-racist insults from ‘Chaos’, it’s hard to deny that they drummed up interest in their feud.

To be fair, Usman’s two bouts with Covington were excellent fights that saw the two welterweights do battle largely on the feet, with both men landing plenty of heavy shots. While ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ came out on top both times, it’s safe to say nobody had pushed him quite like ‘Chaos’.

Despite this, it still wouldn’t make any sense for the promotion to book a third bout between the two rivals, at least for the foreseeable future.

Firstly, after losing their first two fights, Covington ought to have to win at least three or four bouts before facing Usman again. Even if he is the second-best welterweight on the planet right now, we already know that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is better than him.

Secondly, it’d be tiresome to have to hear ‘Chaos’ talk his trash on Usman again after failing to defeat him twice before. Realistically, that trash talk probably wouldn’t draw the same interest it once did.

Therefore, with fresh contenders like Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev waiting in the wings, this is a trilogy bout that the promotion would be best to avoid.

#4. Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – UFC middleweight title

Robert Whittaker might be the world's second-best middleweight, but a third shot at Israel Adesanya wouldn't be right at the moment

In a similar vein to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in the welterweight division, it’s hard to dispute the idea that the UFC’s top two middleweights right now, by some distance, are champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

The two men have already faced off in the octagon twice, with Adesanya knocking out ‘The Reaper’ to claim the gold back in October 2019.

Interestingly, the promotion did not give Whittaker an instant rematch. When the Aussie defeated Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, it was impossible not to give him another crack at ‘The Last Stylebender’.

However, while their second bout, which went down earlier this year, was closer than the first and went the distance, it was clear that once again, Adesanya was the better fighter.

Could Whittaker, theoretically at least, earn himself another shot at the champ? It’s definitely possible. ‘The Reaper’ is set to face Marvin Vettori in June and with the Italian ranked at No.3 in the division right now, there could be an argument for handing Whittaker a third fight with Adesanya.

However, although he’s clearly the second-best middleweight out there right now, we basically know he can’t beat ‘The Last Stylebender’, something that can’t be said for fighters like Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Hence, the promotion would be better off using Whittaker in fights with other fallen contenders like Paulo Costa, rather than booking an unnecessary trilogy between him and the champ.

#3. Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic – UFC heavyweight title

Stipe Miocic could get badly hurt in a third fight with Francis Ngannou

Right now, it doesn’t look likely that Francis Ngannou will be facing anyone in the octagon in the near future. Not only has ‘The Predator’ been sidelined thanks to knee surgery, but he’s also on the outs with the UFC and may choose to move on from the promotion altogether.

However, if he does return to continue his reign as heavyweight champion, one fight that might intrigue the promotion would be a trilogy bout with former kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Booking this fight would give Ngannou a chance to avenge one of the two losses he’s suffered in his career. It’d arguably also be fair to Miocic, who never received a rematch with the Cameroonian fighter despite his position as the most successful heavyweight in UFC history.

While it might make sense for this trilogy to happen if Miocic were to win his next fight, then, if you look at it from another point of view, it’s a horrible idea.

Miocic was a great champion and remains one of the most decorated heavyweights of all time, but he’s set to turn 40 years old this summer. His last fight with Ngannou, which took place in early 2021, saw him knocked out in truly scary fashion.

When you also consider that Miocic suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Daniel Cormier in 2018 and went through hell to beat Ngannou in their initial bout, quite how much more damage he can afford to take is anyone’s guess.

So, for the good of the former champion’s health, this ought to be a potential trilogy bout the UFC should avoid.

#2. Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

After their disappointing second fight, nobody needs to see the trilogy bout between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz

When the UFC booked a rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler last year, most MMA fans were hugely excited. After all, while the first bout between the two welterweights had taken place way back in 2004 when both men were young prospects, it was widely recognized as one of the best fights in octagon history.

So by 2021, with both men considered aging veterans who still had at least some star power behind them, booking them against one another seemed to make plenty of sense.

However, when the fight itself went down, it turned out to be nowhere near as exciting as the fans who remembered their first meeting might’ve hoped. Diaz simply didn’t look close to his best, appeared slower and more plodding than he’d done before, and fell to a third-round TKO when it seemed that he didn’t want to fight any more.

Since then, there has been no word of a Diaz return to the octagon, nor has Lawler fought or been linked to another fight. But would the UFC look to book a trilogy bout between the two? It’s still possible.

After all, ‘Ruthless’ is still vulnerable – he turned 40 last month – and if Diaz can get into shape, then Lawler could be a beatable opponent for him. Hence, the chances of winning the trilogy could still appeal to the Stockton-based fighter.

However, the truth is that there’s simply no need to see a third fight between these aging stars. The second bout wasn’t all that good and they just don’t have all that much to offer right now. Regardless of Diaz’s star power, this is a trilogy bout best avoided.

#1. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC bantamweight title

After two dull bouts, nobody needs to see a third fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Right now, it’s safe to say that a third bout between reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko and former bantamweight and reigning featherweight champ Amanda Nunes is firmly on the backburner.

Nunes has a rematch booked against Julianna Pena, who dethroned her in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history last year, while Shevchenko’s next title defense, against Taila Santos, is set to take place in June.

However, if both women win and find themselves at the top of their respective divisions again, suddenly the talk will likely come back to a possible trilogy bout between the two.

For those who’ve forgotten, Nunes and Shevchenko first fought in 2016, with Nunes edging a decision. They then rematched with the bantamweight title on the line in 2017. Although the fight was closer, ‘The Lioness’ once again came away with her hand raised, driving Shevchenko to drop to 125 pounds.

Since then, ‘Bullet’ has proven that she’s head and shoulders above every other fighter in her division, so could there be case for giving her a third shot at Nunes if ‘The Lioness’ regains her title?

On paper, yes, but in execution, it wouldn’t be a good idea at all.

Firstly, Shevchenko is far better than her peers at 125 pounds, but there are at least some viable challengers left, with the likes of Casey O’Neill and Alexa Grasso climbing the ladder to fight for a title shot.

Secondly, and more importantly, the first two bouts between Nunes and Shevchenko largely stunk, particularly the second, which was labeled one of the worst UFC title bouts ever at the time.

Therefore, even if it’d be tempting for the UFC to book a trilogy bout between these outstanding fighters if other results go in their favor, the promotion should avoid it and let ‘Bullet’ continue to look to dominate at flyweight instead.

