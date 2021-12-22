5 tune-up fights for Conor McGregor before he competes in a title match

Conor McGregor is by far the biggest star the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. As a result, the UFC seems inclined to give 'The Notorious' the fights he wants as it is in their best interests to keep the Irishman happy.

Following UFC 269, Conor McGregor appeared to name the next man at the top of his wishlist. The Irishman called out the reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

While there is a slight possibility that McGregor is granted that fight, it would certainly be an unpopular decision for many members of the MMA world. This is due to the fact that typically a No.9-ranked fighter would not receive an immediate title shot, particularly off the back of two straight losses.

McGregor has also not won a fight at lightweight since 2016. Hence, it is understandable that some feel he ought to at least pick up one win before he is inserted back into the title picture.

If that does prove to be the case, there is no shortage of options for 'The Notorious' to meet in a 'tune-up' fight. Here are 5 matchups that could make sense for Conor McGregor if he does not fight for the title next:

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Dos Anjos currently holds a record of 30-13

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were famously meant to fight back in 2016 for the UFC lightweight title. The fight falling through with less than two weeks to go left many in the sport wondering 'What If?'

Perhaps now is finally the time to discover who would come out on top in this potential matchup.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Helwani hopes third time's the charm for a future meeting between McGregor and Dos Anjos 👀(via @arielhelwani Helwani hopes third time's the charm for a future meeting between McGregor and Dos Anjos 👀(via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/PAzIMZsBef

While dos Anjos is a former champion and talented martial artist, his recent results are not particularly impressive. RDA has lost four of his last six with his two wins coming over the now retired Paul Felder and Kevin Lee, who is no longer in the UFC.

Perhaps now would be a good time for McGregor to face the Brazilian, who no longer seems to be quite the man that won UFC gold in 2015. It would still be considered a big win over a highly respected fighter that would put McGregor back in the title hunt should he be able to pull it off.

The only reason this one ranks so low is the high level of risk that comes with fighting someone as dangerous as Rafael dos Anjos.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham