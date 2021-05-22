For those who are unfamiliar with the sport of MMA, it is impossible to associate UFC fighters with humor, given the brutal and intense nature of their profession. But fighters are as human as any of us and exhibit all the traits of an average person.

By now, it is common knowledge that fighters' ability to self-promote and get people interested in fights is crucial to their success. While many fighters have resorted to pro-wrestling style trash-talking to get big opportunities, others have garnered attention with their quick wit.

Here is a list of 5 UFC fighters best known for their sense of humor.

#5 Colby Covington

The former interim UFC champion adopted a heel persona only to keep his job and went on to become one of the most hated fighters of all time. Coincidentally, the heel persona also brought out a hilarious side of Colby Covington's personality. Covington's humor is like that one particular song we all secretly enjoy but never like to admit.

Controversial and outlandish claims generally characterize Covington's sense of humor. However, what separates him from the pack are the hilarious nicknames he seems to have for practically every UFC fighter. Be it 'Marty Fakenewsman' for Kamaru Usman or 'Street Judas' for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's slapstick nicknames can provide immense comedic relief for many.

#4 Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy that can make people laugh without them realizing it. It seems that 'El Cucuy' does not necessarily intend to be funny on most occasions but manages to bring a smile to everyone listening to him. A streak of unfortunate losses and missed title opportunities have presented a bitter side of Tony Ferguson's personality in his public appearances in recent times.

However, the former UFC interim champion has always been unpredictable in and out of the octagon. Some of Tony Ferguson's most hilarious moments have come during his face-offs with opponents. The 37-year-old's unorthodox personality never ceases to be a fun affair. He recently had people in splits at the UFC 262 press conference with his hilarious inputs.

#3 Darren Till

'The Gorilla' is an animated character who is also the most creative one on this list when it comes to humor. Be it during a public appearance or his everyday life, Darren Till is never 'not funny.' The cheerful Scouse accent elevates the fun quotient to a whole new level. But more than anything else, it is Darren Till's hilarious online presence that has become impossible to ignore.

The UFC middleweight upped his social media game significantly during the COVID-19 lockdown by dropping hilarious memes regularly. Darren Till has not spared anyone in his memes, including his boss, UFC president Dana White. Fellow middleweight Kevin Holland has even accused Till of getting around the divisional rankings by dropping good memes.

This is what @arielhelwani is seen as in the MMA world pic.twitter.com/ENSzJ05f9J — D (@darrentill2) March 28, 2021

#2 Conor McGregor

'Notorious' could miss the timing for his left cross but never for a witty reply. Conor McGregor is without a doubt the most eloquent orator in the history of MMA. The former UFC double champ has given us memorable quotes along with highlight-reel knockouts.

McGregor's presence of mind and quick wit has produced some of the most hilarious moments in UFC history. A perfect joke offends someone but makes them laugh at the same time. The Irishman manages to do that almost every time he talks trash, which makes his verbal skills special.

#1 Derrick Lewis

It could be an overstatement, but if the UFC were a stand-up comedy show, Derrick Lewis would probably be the Dave Chappelle of it. When 'The Black Beast' is not delivering vicious knockouts, he is being funny without even trying. Lewis has a natural gift of humor and caps off all of his octagon performances with hilarious interviews and post-fight press conferences.

His uncanny ability to keep a poker face makes it impossible to know if he is intentionally being funny or just speaking his mind. Derrick Lewis's Instagram account is a treat for anyone looking to have a hearty laugh. Too bad Reebok never came up with "Hot Balls" merchandise while they were the UFC's outfitting partners.