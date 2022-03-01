5 UFC fighters that would be best suited for a 165lb division

UFC president Dana White has made it clear that he has no intention of introducing a 165lb division. Although some fighters have brought up the idea of competing at 165lbs, the promotion hasn't booked fights at that weight.

White isn't the only promoter who seems against the idea of a 165lb division. Last year, Bellator president Scott Coker mentioned he was content with his promotion’s weight divisions. He then added that it would take a collective effort from all the promotions and commissions for it to work.

“If we do it, I think all the organizations have to do it together. I think the commissions…everybody has to get on the same page. So, you would need a lot of people getting on the same page,” said Scott Coker during the Bellator 253 post-fight press conference.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion recently introduced the division and announced Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez. If the division ends up being successful for Eagle FC, perhaps other promotions will change their stance. This list will look at five UFC fighters that would be best suited for a 165lb division.

#5. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos

Since joining the UFC, Rafael dos Anjos has had success in two weight divisions. In 2015, he beat Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis by unanimous decision to become the new lightweight champion. His reign didn't last very long as Eddie Alvarez defeated him the following year.

After a loss to Tony Ferguson, the Brazilian moved up to welterweight. The move served him well as he didn’t have to deal with the burden of cutting the extra weight. He was 32 years old, and the weight-cutting was likely taking a toll on him leading into fights.

After three straight wins, the Brazilian earned an opportunity to become interim welterweight champion. He came up short in that bout and looked to have trouble against larger welterweights. Considering his age and size, dos Anjos would benefit from a 165lb division as it’d be his natural weight class.

#4. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has voiced his support for the introduction of a 165lb division. He has competed at featherweight and lightweight, and looks to be leaning towards another move in his career.

In the past, ‘The Diamond’ had even offered to fight former TUF winner Nate Diaz at 165lbs. Despite it not being an official weight class, a possible bout between the two could’ve been lucrative for both. If successful, Dana White could be persuaded to add a 165lbs division.

Based on how Poirier looks at lightweight, it’s hard to believe that he cut down to 145lbs in the past. ‘The Diamond’ would be a lot more powerful at 165lbs as he wouldn’t be cutting much weight. He’d be able to focus solely on his opponent and not have to devote too much time to the weight-cutting process.

#3. Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz

Regardless of weight class, former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz has been a fan favorite. He has been one of the most popular fighters in the promotion and has remained relevant even in defeat.

Diaz has been with the promotion since 2007, when he won TUF season 5. He has also competed in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions during his tenure. While many would argue that his best performances were at 155lbs, he is still competitive at 170lbs. In fact, his most recent fight against Leon Edwards ended in a wild sequence. He came close to finishing ‘Rocky’, but the bell sounded and he lost by unanimous decision.

The former TUF winner is an excellent example of an undersized welterweight that could be a successful 165-pounder. It would also ensure that he isn’t matched up with a fighter that has competed at middleweight in the past.

#2. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson

Like Dustin Poirier, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is at an interesting crossroads in his career. He joined the promotion in 2011, when he won TUF as a welterweight. After winning TUF, he moved back to lightweight, where he has fought for a decade.

‘El Cucuy’ has had a spectacular career and is one of the best fighters to never become an undisputed lightweight champion. Before his loss to Justin Gaethje, he was riding a 12-fight winning streak that included wins over many former champions. After three straight losses to Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush, there have been many questions surrounding his future in the promotion.

With his past success competing at 170lbs, a move to welterweight was viewed as possible. However, a similar argument could be made that he'd have trouble against the larger 170-pounders in the division. He's a fighter who falls into the category of being a big lightweight and an undersized welterweight. Moving on from 155lbs could rejuvenate his career and is another reason why a 165lb division would be beneficial.

#1. Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

Colby Covington would arguably benefit the most if the UFC introduced a 165lb division. The former interim UFC welterweight champion has successfully competed at 170lbs without cutting much weight.

‘Chaos’ had mentioned in multiple interviews that he prefers fighting at his natural weight because of the long-term effects of weight-cutting. Following his title loss to Kamaru Usman, he responded to whether he’d compete at lightweight.

“I'd rather fight at my natural weight-class and show the world that you don’t need to cut weight to be the best in the world. You just got to show up and fight and prove that you’re the best,” said Colby Covington during the UFC 268 post-fight press conference.

If Covington were to cut down an extra 5lbs and compete at 165lbs, he could be dominant. His skillset and wrestling background, which was on display against Usman, could make him a tricky fighter to beat. It also wouldn't be a drastic change like cutting an extra 15lbs to make the lightweight limit.

