5 UFC fighters who were severely punished due to their actions inside the octagon

MMA is constantly evolving and growing. The UFC is the pioneer of this growth and has revolutionized the sport in many ways. Take, for instance, Fight Island, an entire complex built in a matter of months.

It is situated in an isolated part of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The complex is a bio-bubble that enables the UFC to organize its events in a Covid-free environment. Thanks to Fight Island, the UFC was able to conduct business as usual at the height of the pandemic in 2020. When every live sporting event was suspended, the UFC kept MMA on air.

danawhite @danawhite @VisitAbuDhabi This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi https://t.co/dog3eIhxxC

However, even during growth, some fundamentals must remain constant. Over the years, the UFC has created a framework of rules for the octagon. Among the earliest set of rules was the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, established in 2000. It provided set guidelines for governing MMA bouts fairly. In 2009 it was unanimously adopted by the Association of Boxing Commissions.

Breaking these rules would result in penalties ranging from point deductions to disqualifications. Most recently, Petr Yan paid a heavy price for violating one such rule. At UFC 259, Yan hit Aljamain Sterling with a knee to the head while he was grounded. The fight was immediately stopped and Yan lost his title via disqualification.

However, in some rare cases, fighters have suffered even worse consequences for breaking rules. In this list, we'll take a look at five fighters who were severely punished for their actions inside the octagon.

#5. UFC Fight Night 95: Roy Nelson vs. Antonio Silva

Roy Nelson is a veteran with 19 fights in the UFC. He has also fought in multiple promotions, including Bellator. With 23 wins and 19 losses, he doesn't have a great record. However, he was a power puncher with 15 KO/TKO wins. Nelson has also fought almost every notable heavyweight in UFC history including Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem.

Throughout his career, 'Big Country' was nearly always been composed inside the octagon. Unfortunately that was not the case in 2016, during UFC Fight Night 95.

Nelson fought Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva and ended the fight via knockout in the second round. Referee John McCarthy did not immediately stop the fight, as Silva seemed to be conscious after being dropped. However, Nelson seemed to disagree. After the stoppage, he went across the cage and kicked McCarthy.

Having been friends with 'Bigfoot', he was unhappy with the late stoppage. The American later explained:

"It just hurt me... that I've got to keep on hitting a guy that doesn't need to be hit."

The Brazilian Superior Justice Court of MMA handed him a nine month suspension and fined him $24,000. His actions also angered Dana White and Nelson was lucky the UFC did not ban him permanently.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham