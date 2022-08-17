5 UFC fighters infamous for running into legal trouble

As the peak of MMA, the UFC represents the epitome of combat sports. Thus, martial artists from all walks of life join the promotion to showcase the varied skill-set their respective backgrounds instilled in them.

As is typical with martial arts, many UFC fighters embody the spirit of self-control that's often held as a core value in most traditional martial arts circles.

Unfortunately, not every mixed martial artist is like Georges St-Pierre and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson when it comes to their conduct. Some can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble, whether it's with the UFC's chosen drug-testing agency or the law itself.

Jorge Masvidal, for example, made recent waves for his post-UFC 272 assault on divisional Colby Covington.

While it was Masvidal's first major brush with the law since signing with the UFC, other fighters have had more frequent clashes with law enforcement. This list looks at 5 UFC fighters, past and present, who have acquired infamy for how often they find themselves in legal trouble.

#5. Anthony Johnson

Before signing with Bellator, Anthony Johnson was a UFC fighter better known for his fearsome knockout power. Johnson's second run in the UFC as a light heavyweight was thunderous. By the time of his first title fight with the then reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, 'Rumble' was on a 9-fight win streak.

It was a celebrated run, with many touting Johnson for his high finishing rate and seemingly amicable disposition.

Unfortunately, beneath the surface, Johnson was not as nice as he seemed, as evidenced by a glimpse at his legal history. The former title contender has had several domestic violence incidents to his name, with the first known incident being a conviction, while the subsequent ones were allegations.

As MMA media members began covering Johnson's darker side, 'Rumble' disparaged the journalists' decision to write about his troubling legal streak.

Alas, it would not be the final time that Johnson would clash with the law. Last year, 'Rumble' was arrested on charges of identity theft due to use of a stolen credit card to pay for a flight.

#4. BJ Penn

The new generation of UFC fans might be unaware of just how impressive BJ Penn was in his prime. A legendary fighter who was once considered the greatest lightweight of all time, Penn was an exceptionally skilled mixed martial artist.

His willingness to tackle any challenge endeared him to fight fans around the world as he twice faced the larger Georges St-Pierre and even locked horns with future light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Sadly, those who did not see Penn fight know him only for his legal troubles. In the Hawaiian's final years with the UFC, he was involved in multiple violent incidents, sparking brawls and even assaulting his estranged girlfriend.

Following his release from the UFC, Penn faced a paternity lawsuit from the mother of one of his children, adding to his long list of legal struggles.

A year later, he was arrested on DUI charges, with video evidence showing an intoxicated Penn insulting the officers involved in his arrest.

#3. Thiago Silva

Most fight fans would be hard-pressed to find anything notable they remember about Thiago Silva's UFC career, other than Silva earning Lyoto Machida a title fight by being the recipient of a Machida knockout blow.

However, prior to Thiago Silva's release from the promotion, he was a central figure in a shocking situation involving his then estranged wife Thaysa Kamiji.

After violating an order of protection that Kamiji had secured against him, Silva turned up at Pablo Popovitch's gym. At the time, Kamiji and Popovitch had started dating after the dissolution of her marriage to Silva. Armed with a handgun, Silva threatened both Kamiji and Popovitch before ultimately being arrested on multiple charges of assault.

In the aftermath of the incident, the UFC opted against re-signing him, although several attempts were made before video evidence emerged to further paint Silva in a poorer light, even highlighting a possible cocaine addiction.

The Brazilian has not fought in the UFC since and despite his run in other MMA promotions, the most visibility he's ever received is from his troubles with the law.

#2. Conor McGregor

At one point in time, Conor McGregor was at the top of the MMA world. Helming the UFC's most lucrative pay-per-view events, the Irishman could do no wrong.

Fortune, fame, and success were at his fingertips. McGregor was the promotion's first simultaneous two-division champion and even managed to convince Dana White to co-promote a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He has since been released after questioning. Conor McGregor was arrested in France after allegations of sexual assault and indecent exposure, per @TMZ He has since been released after questioning. Conor McGregor was arrested in France after allegations of sexual assault and indecent exposure, per @TMZHe has since been released after questioning. https://t.co/h7To7Ng77Q

However, 'The Notorious' is just as well known for his frequent clashes with the law. A litany of driving offenses, ranging from speeding to reckless driving with no license or documents, are the lightest of McGregor's offenses.

The infamous bus attack targeting divisional rival Khabib Nurmagomedov before UFC 223 was perhaps the Irishman's most widely known offense. Not only was McGregor arrested, but he was sued by fellow fighter Michael Chiesa.

What followed was a downward spiral that led to various sexual assault allegations, a video-captured assault against an older man at a pub, and several other incidents. These have triggered the frustrations of even the most ardent McGregor fans.

#1. Jon Jones

Many fans consider Jon Jones to be the greatest mixed martial artist in history. With the exception of a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in a fight he was thoroughly dominating, Jones is yet to taste defeat in 28 fights.

Unfortunately, Jones' brushes with the law and countless controversies have overshadowed his accomplishments inside the octagon.

Other than his multiple drug test failures and the infamous brawl with rival Daniel Cormier at a UFC 178 media event, Jones has had frequent clashes with the law. In 2015, Jones was responsible for a hit-and-run incident involving a pregnant woman.

Following the collision, Jones fled the scene, returning not to assess the victim's condition, but to retrieve money.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jon Jones has been arrested and charged with battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle, per @marc_raimondi Jon Jones has been arrested and charged with battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle, per @marc_raimondi https://t.co/V3F2cbfAna

Drugs were found in Jones' car, and upon his arrest, he was stripped of the light heavyweight title before facing indefinite suspension. Furthermore, in 2019, Jones was charged with assaulting a cocktail waitress at a strip club.

A year later, Jones was again arrested for driving while intoxicated, negligent use of firearms, and driving without proof of insurance. It would not be the end of Jones' struggles with the law.

Late last year, Jones made headline news for assaulting his then fiancé, Jessie Moses. After his youngest daughter urged her mother to call law enforcement, Jones was arrested while attempting to flee from the hotel where the incident took place.

Jones was charged with domestic battery and was ultimately banned from his long-time gym Jackson Wink MMA before Moses finally broke off her relationship with the former light heavyweight champion.

