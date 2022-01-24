5 UFC fighters with signature post-fight celebrations

UFC fighters put their heart and soul into training and preparation going into their bouts. Unlike athletes in other sports, fighters perform just a few times a year at most. On average, a fighter might make two or three appearances inside the octagon every year, considering each fight camp takes between eight to twelve weeks.

So when they do get the opportunity to perform, they have to make the most of it. A fighter builds his/her fanbase by being memorable. Some fighters play signature walkout songs as they make their way to the octagon, while others might pull out some trademark moves as Bruce Buffer announces their name.

A handful of fighters have signature post-fight celebrations. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson performed his now-iconic celebration after each of his wins.

Past fighters famous for their iconic post-fight celebrations include Quinton Jackson for his howl, Ronaldo Souza for his alligator impression, B.J. Penn licking his gloves and Roy Nelson’s belly-rub.

That said, we thought we’d take a look at five current UFC fighters with signature post-fight celebrations.

#5. Ryan Hall – UFC featherweight

Ryan Hall’s post-fight celebration reflects his personality perfectly. Hall is an unassuming, incredibly smart and hugely talented fighter. However, if you walked past him on the street, you wouldn’t immediately assume he was a professional cage fighter.

In his numerous appearances on podcasts and interviews, Hall’s methodical approach to training and fighting is clear as day. The grappling phenom is extremely analytical when it comes to breaking down fights and training methods. He has an understated yet brilliant sense of humor as well.

The popular featherweight shrugs moments after all of his wins. It’s almost as if he’s just as surprised as the viewer that his unorthodox grappling moves are effective in the octagon. His post-fight celebration has gone from being a trademark ritual to a subtle statement.

Watch a 20-second compilation of Ryan Hall shrugging after his wins below:

Ryan Hall is one of the most avoided fighters in the UFC. Fellow featherweights have systematically turned down a fight against him, largely because of his unnatural leg-lock-based style. He boasts an overall professional record of 9-2, and is 5-1 since joining the promotion.

Hall won The Ultimate Fighter 22: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber in 2015 and subsequently earned a contract with the UFC. During his time in the world’s premier MMA organization, he has beaten the likes of Gray Maynard, B.J. Penn and Darren Elkins. His most recent win came against Darrick Minner this past December.

