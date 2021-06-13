5 UFC fighters who take pride in their fashion sense

While MMA is not followed by as massive an audience as other sports like soccer, fighters are nothing less than celebrities. With the rise in their following and fame, it is only natural for MMA stars to catch up to the global trends and not only be presentable but also fashionable.

Since UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world, it should not be a surprise that UFC fighters are usually leading the fashion bandwagon. Wearing snakeskin, faux fur and other outrageously fashionable items of clothing outside the octagon - and 4 oz gloves inside the octagon - is a successful mantra for some UFC stars.

Let's take a look at five UFC fighters who take pride in their fashion sense.

#5 - Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya wearing a shirt inspired by Naruto character 'Akatsuki'

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a unique fashion sense. It is a known fact that 'Izzy' is highly influenced by anime and manga series, like Naruto and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Adesanya has launched his own clothing line, inspired by his favorite characters and animated series.

He has also signed up with Puma, becoming the first MMA fighter ever to get a sponsorship deal with the sports brand.

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

'The Last Stylebender' is often seen making public appearances wearing dapper styles, be it press conferences, interviews or his social media posts. At the UFC 263 press conference, Israel Adesanya asked the crowd who the better dressed one was between him and his rival, Marvin Vettori.

#4 - Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. The former UFC two-division champion had a 15-year long MMA career, but has also broken into Hollywood. Along with being a UFC icon, 'GSP' was a star on the big screen, getting movie roles because of his fashion sense and good looks.

Georges St-Pierre is known for dressing like a refined gentleman and carrying himself well both inside and outside the octagon. Every time 'Rush' walked in for a press conference, it looked like he was coming from a GQ photoshoot.

Georges St-Pierre told MMA Fighting how he started wearing suits and three-pieces to interviews and press conferences way before it was considered cool. He said:

"I wore a suit at press conferences when all the other fighters were making fun of me. (They said), 'Oh, look at St. Pierre, he doesn't wear his sponsor. I'm the one who first started doing this stuff, and I think the image and how you conduct yourself ... because the sponsor, the big companies in corporate America, they're not interested in sponsoring an athlete who is good in his sport but acts like an idiot outside of the Octagon. They want someone who performs well, of course, but acts like a gentleman outside of the Octagon. I understood that more than 10 years ago. I do have a lot of sponsors and a lot of money because of this. They used to make fun of me. Now 10 years after, now they start picking up on it."

#3 - Cory Garbrandt

Cory Garbrandt with UFC president Dana White

Cody Garbrandt is a fighter who makes sure he always steps out in style. The No.2 bantamweight fighter in the UFC is almost never out of his element. Be it his hand-picked drip or his tattoos, 'No Love' is always on-point when it comes to fashion and style.

Cody Garbrandt has revealed that one of the reasons for him to do well inside the octagon is to get bigger pay-cheques so that he can be fashionable outside it. Speaking about his fashion sense, the 29-year-old said:

"For me, I always look on the fashion sites to see what the designers are, you know, putting out. The new collection before it comes out. So, I'm always, just kind of like, checking out the new style that's about to drop before it actually drops."

#2 - Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal wearing D&C for the face-off against Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is one of the baddest dudes out there when it comes to fighting. He is also one of the most stylish. The Miami-based MMA fighter has been in the business for a long time and has learned that when a star shows up, he does so in style.

'Gamebred' is often seen at fight events in and outside the UFC wearing highly fashionable and expensive brands like Gucci and Versace. He showed up in the front rows to watch UFC 246 dressed in a Versace robe.

Discussing Masvidal's fashion sense, specifically his style of wearing suits, Joe Rogan said on his podcast with Stephen Thompson:

"I love it when he dresses like Tony Montana."

Ahead of Jorge Masvidal's rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, he showed up for the face-off wearing a Dolce & Gabbana track-suit.

#1 - Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is perhaps the most fashionable fighter in UFC history, and even in MMA history. 'Notorious' has been influenced by celebrity lifestyle ever since he was taken for a ride by UFC president Dana White in Las Vegas in 2013.

Conor McGregor is the first UFC fighter to earn a million dollars in fight salary and is now the highest paid athlete not just in MMA, but across all sports. As a result of his love for fame and glory, McGregor is always seen wearing dapper suits, faux fur coats, fashionable shoes and million-dollar watches.

The Irishman has also started his own clothing line called August McGregor.

