5 UFC fighters who walked away while still at the top

For most fighters, reaching the top of the UFC mountain is nigh-on impossible, and maintaining that glory is trickier still. However, perhaps even trickiest of all is knowing when to walk away.

Most UFC greats end up sticking around far too long and then fall prey to the next generation. Over the years, albiet rarely, we’ve seen a handful of octagon names who've somehow managed to walk away while on top.

This decision ensured these fighters never descended into self-parody as some other legends end up doing. Fans seem to maintain a certain reverence for those athletes that left on high with dignity intact.

With that in mind, here are five UFC fighters who walked away while still at the top.

#5: Frank Shamrock – former UFC light-heavyweight champion

Frank Shamrock stepped away from the UFC despite being in his prime - and never returned

In a different world – one in which he never started a bitter feud with Dana White – Frank Shamrock would undoubtedly be part of the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

To hardcore fans, Shamrock certainly is worthy of that status. While he fought in a bygone era, his octagon achievements stand up against any other fighter in UFC history.

Shamrock actually claimed octagon gold upon his debut with the promotion, submitting Kevin Jackson to win the inaugural UFC middleweight (now light-heavyweight) title.

Over his subsequent championship defenses, Shamrock set a remarkably high standard. 'The Legend' defeated Igor Zinoviev, Jeremy Horn, John Lober and Tito Ortiz. Unlike many of his peers at the time, Shamrock was a fighter who possessed skills in all areas.

Before anyone could really catch up with those skills, though, Shamrock chose to walk away from the UFC while he was still on top.

Just 26 years old when he left, the idea of Shamrock retiring in his athletic prime seemed unthinkable. His decision ended up sticking – at least when it came to the UFC.

The former middleweight champ did return to MMA for a period between 2006 and 2009, but never returned to the world’s biggest promotion. That noted, Shamrock remains one of the few fighters to walk away from the UFC while still at the top.

