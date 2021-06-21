5 UFC fighters who want to be Nate Diaz's next opponent

Nate Diaz is still one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Not only has he gained the love and admiration of fans, but he is also well-respected by most of his fellow fighters. Consequently, it's unsurprising that so many fighters are eager to get into the cage with Nate Diaz.

For one, Diaz's drawing power has resulted in a relatively big payday for his opponents. A date with Diaz also guarantees significant exposure for lesser-known fighters as a huge segment of fans tune in to his fights without fail. On top of all of that, it's been proven that beating Diaz at this stage of his career is a largely doable task.

For all the reasons stated above, Nate Diaz is one of the most called out fighters in the UFC today. On that note, let's look at the short list of fighters who have volunteered to be Nate Diaz's next opponent.

#5 Dan Hooker wants to dance with Nate Diaz

Dan Hooker

Nate Diaz recently issued an open challenge to the UFC roster. Moments after losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Diaz mentioned that he's planning to fight once more in "three or four months" but he doesn't have a particular opponent in mind.

Dan Hooker was quick to respond, putting forth the idea of a fight between himself and Nate Diaz. The fighter from New Zealand hopped on Twitter, expressing his desire to fight the popular UFC badboy.

Hooker retweeted an interview with Nate Diaz with the caption:

"I don't dance but we can boogie. #ufc266 @seanshelby"

Dan Hooker is on a two-fight skid, dropping a unanimous decision against Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4 before losing to Michael Chandler via TKO at UFC 257. With that in mind, a high-profile win over Nate Diaz is exactly what Hooker needs to get his career back on track.

#4 Tony Ferguson calls Nate Diaz his "b****"

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz were originally scheduled to fight under one card at UFC 262. However, Diaz's bout with Edwards was moved to UFC 263 after the former suffered an injury during training camp.

Ahead of UFC 262, though, Ferguson sent an unsavory message Nate Diaz’s way. 'El Cucuy' called Diaz "my b****" on Twitter, suggesting that he was the reason the event sold out in minutes.

“Nathans My Bitch, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce” 🥊💨🍃 We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success 📈 High🕴Standards Crew🍃 No🥇Problemo 🕴 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @MonsterEnergy Work🚣Flow B.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/GmJon8GXRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 7, 2021

But, as it turns out, Ferguson was only playing around. He explained in an interview with Submission Radio that his comments were mere banter and he won't back away from a throwdown against the Stockton-based fighter:

"Oh, he always has [been my b*tch]. It’s just some sh*t talk, just some light banter, man. I got nothing against the dude. He’s a good, solid dude. But when it comes down to the scrap game, it’s like come on, put ‘em up, put ‘em up.”

#3 Demian Maia wants Nate Diaz in a retirement bout

Demian Maia

After falling short against Belal Muhammad in his most recent outing, Demian Maia has requested one final fight in the octagon. His target? Nate Diaz.

Maia's contract with the UFC has recently expired but he is hoping for a grand going away party. The Brazilian legend issued a challenge to Diaz through an Instagram post, saying he would love the opportunity to go head-to-head with the welterweight star:

"[Nate Diaz], I saw your quote on the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu Jitsu and you’re real, I respect that."

Throughout his 13-year career stint with the UFC, Maia has rarely called opponents out. Him challenging Diaz speaks volumes about how badly he wants the fight. Now it's up to Dana White and company on whether Maia's final wish will be granted.

#2 Matt Brown issues a respectful challenge to the Diaz brothers

UFC Fight Night: Brown v Lima

On the heels of an awe-inspiring knockout of Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29, Matt Brown said he welcomes a fight with either Diaz brother down the line. 'The Immortal' issued a reverential challenge to the iconic brothers at the post-fight press conference, saying:

"I love the Diaz brothers and of course it would be a big fight. That's one of the fights that if I took it, it wouldn't be because I dislike the Diazes or anything like that. I'd take it because it's a big fight and I respect them."

The 40-year-old welterweight also enumerated a list of fighters he is interested in fighting outside of the Diaz bros. He named Maia, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler as his potential targets.

#1 Jake Paul tries to coerce Nate Diaz into a fight

Jake Paul

Nate Diaz's status as a hot commodity extends beyond the UFC. YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has expressed his desire to fight the octagon star on multiple occasions.

Paul's latest attempt at convincing Diaz to fight him came in the aftermath of UFC 263. The internet celebrity wasted no time shooting his shot, jumping on Twitter to say that he'd do to Diaz what many UFC fighters couldn't:

"I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley."

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

For now, though, Paul's focus should remain fixed on a different MMA star. He will take on the biggest test of his budding career thus far when he locks horns with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28.

