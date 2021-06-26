5 UFC fighters whose bodies underwent a drastic transformation

UFC fighters have seen their bodies go through drastic changes in terms of their weight and, by extension, their appearance. The usual reason behind the change in appearance is related to the fighters trying to gain or lose weight to be within the limits of a particular weight division they want to fight in.

However, outside of cutting and bulking to make weight, some fighters' appearances have changed drastically after they were restricted from taking certain testosterone-related PEDs.

On that note, here are five UFC fighters whose bodies underwent drastic transformations:

#5 Former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt

Former UFC fighter 'Super' Sage Northcutt has been one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster when he entered the top MMA promotion at the age of 18. Northcutt, who was seen as a big prospect for the UFC, was later released from the top promotion after his contract was over.

A few years later, Northcutt made his move to ONE Championship where he made his debut against Cosmo Alexandre on May 17th, 2019. Northcutt suffered a devastating first-round knockout defeat to the prolific kickboxer.

He got multiple facial fractures that required immediate hospitalization after the fight. A few months after this fight. in an interview with MMA news, Northcutt announced that he would be moving to lightweight. He said:

“I learned my lesson about fighting a weight class too big, going back down to 155, and it’ll be better for me,”

Northcutt has not fought an MMA match since then. 'Super Sage' was scheduled to fight Shinya Aoki in a welterweight bout on April 28th 2021. However, Northcutt had to be pulled from that bout after testing positive for COVID-19.

We may not know when Northcutt will fight again and what weight will he fight at next. However, after seeing his recent Instagram post, it is apparent that COVID-19 is not holding him back anymore, and by no means is he going to fight at lightweight any time soon.

