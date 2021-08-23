5 UFC fighters whose personalities changed drastically

For UFC fighters, mental conditioning is almost as important as physical. Entering a fight in the right mindframe is an immediate edge that lends a fighter better focus and bravery in the octagon.

Sometimes, after a devastating loss, a fighter retools and rediscovers their 'Eye of the Tiger' in the cage. With a newer, more aggressive side to them revealed, they restore their winning ways and even climb higher up the fighting mountain than ever before.

There are, however, other times where a fighter's sudden change in demeanor proves to be detrimental. From losing their focus to growing far too big for their boots, these personality shifts can lead to ruin.

Fighting is a life-altering experience and, as these five fighters have shown, it can have a huge impact on one's personality moving forward.

#5. Former UFC star Chael Sonnen

#5. Former UFC star Chael Sonnen



📺 Watch more on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/kB53Wmcw0y — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 7, 2020

Often regarded as the godfather of trash talk in MMA, Chael Sonnen didn’t always have a motormouth. His initial run in the UFC proved to be a mixed bag. After going three for three in losses against Jeremy Horn at UFC 60, a young Sonnen was released from the company.

That all changed when Sonnen returned to the promotion in 2009. Gone were the days of the sensible, no-nonsense interviewee he’d been in years gone by. Instead, Sonnen, disappointed he was placed on the undercard for his UFC 104 clash with Yushin Okami, embraced a new side of himself.

Moving forward, Sonnen began to crack wise and joke about in interviews. His insults towards other fighters grew increasingly harsh as he successfully hyped up his contests.

While his win-loss record remained sketchy, Sonnen fast became one of the UFC’s most popular and discussed stars. While he never secured UFC gold (he had two cracks at middleweight vs. Anderson Silva and one at light heavyweight vs. Jon Jones), he remained an effective draw throughout his time there.

After a two-year run in Bellator, Sonnen announced his retirement following a second-round TKO loss to Lyoto Machida in June 2019.

