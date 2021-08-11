5 UFC heavyweights who can beat Jon Jones when he makes a return

Jon Jones announced he would be moving up to the UFC's heavyweight division in 2020, but the former 205-lbs champion is still yet to make his divisional debut. Unfortunately for Jones, in the time after he announced he would move up, the division has evolved several times.

New contenders have emerged and established fighters have added to their games. Heavyweight has suddenly become a hotbed of talent, with the top five in the division looking more dangerous than ever.

In the following list we will go over five potential opponents that could give Jon Jones a rough welcome to the heavyweight division. Honorable mentions go to Derrick Lewis, Jarizinho Rozenstruik and Tom Aspinall.

#5. Alexander Volkov - No.5-ranked UFC heavyweight

Alexander Volkov will pose Jones with a unique challenge.

Heavyweights are known for being abnormally large compared to the average person. But Alexander Volkov takes it to another level with his six-foot-seven-inch frame, which dwarfs nearly every other fighter in the UFC.

Not only does he have this tremendous height advantage, but he also knows how to use it. Stefan Struve, the seven-foot-tall former UFC heavyweight, often failed to utilize his height advantage to its full potential. That is not the case with Volkov. One only needs to look at the highlight of his fight with Alistair Overeem to fully comprehend just how dangerous 'Drago' is when fighting at range.

Last time out Volkov ended Alistair Overeem's fairytale.



Can Drago be the man to stop the rise of Ciryl Gane?#UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/bLtY2OfnKE — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 22, 2021

The rarity of a fighter having such a large frame would be a completely alien concept to Jon Jones, who is used to outstriking his opponents at range. Volkov is also very adept at defending takedowns, which would likely be Jones' great equalizer.

