5 UFC middleweight fights to look forward to

In the coming weeks, the UFC's middleweight division will be taking center stage. In fact, the next two UFC events are headlined by bouts at 185 lbs. With a lot to look forward to in this weight class, there are a number of fights on your radar.

Some of these bouts may be more obvious to fight fans. There are currently four fights scheduled between ranked fighters in the division. Understandably they will draw a lot of attention. However, there is also some unranked action at middleweight that deserves your attention.

With names like Israel Adesanya, Derek Brunson, Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker all scheduled to fight, the middleweight division is set for a big few weeks. With two main events, a co-main event, a title fight and a potential number one contender fight, there is something in store for everyone.

Here are five UFC middleweight fights to look forward to:

#5. Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov - UFC fight night 200

Soriano and Maximov (pictured) have a combined record of 15-1

While these two may not be the favorites of the majority of UFC fans just yet, they are big-time prospects in the middleweight division. The fact that both men will be competing in the co-main event, and neither are over 30, speaks volumes as to how highly regarded they are.

Nick Maximov is a name to watch. Fighting out of the Nick Diaz Academy, the 24-year-old is undefeated throughout both his amateur and professional MMA careers. He scored a unanimous win in his UFC debut and getting another win would cement him as a future star.

Punahele Soriana suffered the first defeat of his career to Brendan Allen. He is a little more experienced, however, with three UFC fights under his belt and one in the contender series.

It will be interesting to see which of these two prospects come on top when they fight on February 5.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram