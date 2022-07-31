5 UFC middleweights who could be successful at light heavyweight

For many years, the light heavyweight division was arguably the most talented in the UFC. A number of Hall of Famers cemented their legacies by competing at 205 pounds. Based on the current landscape of the division, there are many talented middleweights that would do well if they moved up.

It's not uncommon for middleweights to perform well, if not better, at 205 lbs. Vitor Belfort, Dan Henderson, and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva have all had success competing at light heavyweight.

In recent years, Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos have been two great examples of middleweights being more successful at 205 lbs. They both earned light heavyweight title shots and have since remained in the top 10 of the division.

There are many appealing matchups at light heavyweight should a top-ranked 185-ponder move up. This list will look at five UFC middleweights that could be successful at light heavyweight.

#5. No.4- ranked UFC middleweight Alex Pereira

Since his debut, Alex Pereira has taken full advantage of every opportunity in the UFC. The former kickboxer has incredible striking, which was showcased in his most recent win against Sean Strickland. The win moved him to No. 4 in the middleweight rankings and is likely to have earned him the next title shot against Israel Adesanya.

The 35-year-old is known for his two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. He clearly has a striking advantage over his opponents and could be more powerful at 205 lbs. He stands at 6 ft 4, eliminating the possibility of a physical mismatch at light heavyweight.

Taking Pereira's fighting style into account, there are plenty of exciting bouts that could be booked against some of the division's elite strikers. Pereira could test himself against the lower-tier or go straight against the elite.

If Pereira beats reigning-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, reigning-light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would become a logical opponent for him as they both come from striking backgrounds. The Brazilian is a kickboxer, while 'Denisa' has a Muay Thai background.

#4. Former UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori

Former UFC title-challenger Marvin Vettori could insert himself into the top-10 should he move up to light heavyweight. Although he has only received one title-shot, he does have two losses against reigning champion Israel Adesanya. He could reach a point where a move to 205 lbs could be his only path to a title shot.

Vettori's most recent fight was contested at 205 lbs after his opponent, Paulo Costa, was unable to make 185 lbs. Despite Costa's fighting at a heavier weight, Vettori still managed to absorb heavy shots and earned a unanimous decision win.

'The Italian Dream' is 8-3-1 since joining the promotion in 2016 and has been praised for his durability. He's currently the No.3- ranked middleweight and is scheduled to fight former champion Robert Whittaker in September. If he wins, there might not be many appealing options at 185lbs, so a light heavyweight move could be enticing.

#3. Former UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier

Former UFC title challenger Jared Cannonier is no stranger to competing at light heavyweight. Prior to moving down to 185lbs, he competed at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. His losses at light heavyweight came to top fighters in the division like Dominick Reyes, and former champions Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Despite having a 2-3 record at 205 lbs, it's important to note that he has improved significantly since then. Cannonier is coming off a title fight loss to Adesanya, so perhaps another attempt at 205 lbs could be realistic. He is 38-years-old, so he would be looking for the biggest fights possible at this stage of his career.

'The Killa Gorilla' has been an exciting fighter to watch throughout his career. 10 of his 15 wins have come via KO/TKO. Taking into account the improvements he's made, it would be interesting to see how he'd fare if he returned to 205 lbs.

#2 UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has brought excitement to the division since joining the promotion. His charismatic personality and fighting style has made him one of the biggest stars in the promotion. He continues to evolve and is closing in on Anderson Silva's promotional record for most middleweight title defenses.

'The Last Stylebender' challenged then light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz last year, but was unsuccessful in becoming a double champion. Wrestling was a big factor in the fight and led to Blachowicz earning a unanimous decision win. It was the first and only career loss for Adesanya and a valuable learning experience.

Should he return to 205 lbs and attempt to capture the light heavyweight throne again, he might have more success this time around. He gained experience competing at 205 lbs and was able to deal with Blachowicz's power. Adesanya could be more motivated to challenge Jiri Prochazka in the future as he's a better stylistic matchup.

#1. Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa would be an excellent addition to the light heavyweight division. He hasn't had the best of luck as he is on a two-fight losing skid. In his most recent bout with Marvin Vettori, he failed to make weight for the middleweight showdown. The bout was then contested at light heavyweight, where Vettori earned a unanimous decision win and 20% of Costa's fighter purse.

Based on 'Borrachinha's struggles to make weight, a move to light heavyweight would allow him to focus solely on his bout. He won't have to deal with the added pressure of cutting weight, which could lead to much better performances inside the octagon. Prior to his losing skid, he had an undefeated 13-0 MMA record that included wins against Uriah Hall and Yoel Romero.

Costa would be a threat to everyone in the top-5. He is naturally more suited for 205 lbs and could be a lot stronger without cutting the extra weight. 'Borrachinha' has knockout power and is a black-belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as well.

