5 UFC records held by Conor McGregor that are difficult to break

Conor McGregor has accomplished mountains of success in the UFC. Sometimes it's difficult to track just how many records McGregor has documented during his wild ride with the company.

Equipped with a venomous left hand and the gift of gab, Conor McGregor's rapid rise in the UFC was unprecedented. The Irishman's passage into the promotion was explosive. After a triumphant debut, the growing phenomenon was tasked with the stiffest test of his young career. Conor McGregor was paired with Max Holloway, and the two put on a spectacular show.

Even in his short time in the UFC, many were surprised to see McGregor, who is known traditionally for his striking, utilize grappling and wrestling to nullify 'Blessed'. Of course, this pivotal 145-pound contest occurred before both athletes realized their potential as champions.

Along his fiery path as a UFC fighter, 'The Notorious' has shattered record after record. With supreme finishing instincts and a knack for knockouts, the Irish superstar has separated himself from the pack. Today we will examine five records of Conor McGregor that will be difficult to break.

#5. Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in UFC history

Conor McGregor's conquest into the UFC pay-per-view game didn't take long. Once the Irish superstar arrived, there was no looking back. The numbers McGregor garnered during each of his pay-per-view shows were jaw-dropping.

A record that will likely stand the test of time is McGregor's record for most top-selling PPV attractions in the UFC. 'The Notorious' is responsible for headlining five out of six of the top-selling pay-per-view events the UFC has hosted. While some thought buyrates would be affected if the Irishman suffered defeats, that turned out to be false.

Conor McGregor cemented his UFC superstar status when he took on a dark persona for his anticipated fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two lightweights met at UFC 229 in October 2018. While the fight lasted, McGregor had his moments but lost via neck crank in the fourth round. Following the victory for Nurmagomedov, a scuffle broke out between both teams.

After the dust settled, former UFC champion Conor McGregor, in defeat, set a record for the highest-grossing pay-per-view in mixed martial arts history. In particular, the fight between 'The Eagle' and McGregor amassed 2.4 million PPV buys.

Outside of the UFC, Conor McGregor asserted his place as one of the hottest PPV draws regardless of the sport. In his epic 2017 boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, UFC-backed Conor McGregor once again shattered expectations. The bout would become the second-best-selling pay-per-view in combat sports history.

