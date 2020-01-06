5 UFC rematches that shouldn't happen in 2020

Rematches in MMA don't happen as often. It's not like professional wrestling where it's easy to book a rematch. The circumstances need to be right to prompt one and the stars must align to justify running back a fight.

In 2019, we saw one of the best years in UFC history and some of the most historic fights as well. We saw the rise of stars, the changing of guard, big changes in the Women's weight classes, and so much more.

The big rematch that was known to happen in 2020 is the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. There's no denying that it's the right fight to make and one that warrants a rematch.

However, there are a few potential rematches that could happen this year that ideally shouldn't. Due to various circumstances, we explain why these five rematches shouldn't take place in UFC in 2020.

#5 Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

The Featherweight division is now ruled by Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski. The Australian got his well-deserved title shot against the Hawaiian Champion Max Holloway. Many felt that Holloway would put Volkanovksi away and continue his incredible reign as the Featherweight King.

However, the opposite turned out to be the case. In what turned out to be a brilliant strategy, Volkanovski utilized his leg kicks to neutralize Holloway's usual explosiveness volume, doing enough to earn a unanimous decision victory and the Featherweight Championship.

Dana White expressed his interest in running a rematch in Australia, but we believe that it shouldn't happen just yet. Volkanovski won a clear-cut decision against Holloway and should be taking on the next best contender in line: "The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. The South Korean is riding a two-fight win streak and following back-to-back emphatic finishes, he should be the man challenging for the title next.

He has, however, expressed an interest in either facing Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, or Zabit Magomedsharipov should he not get a title shot.

