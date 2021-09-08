5 UFC stars who held grudges for far too long

The UFC has become well-renowned over the years for using grudges and feuds to build its biggest fights. However, when all is said and done, bad blood is usually buried inside the octagon. But that' not always the case.

There have been numerous feuds and grudges across the history of the UFC that were simply unable to be settled, even after a clash inside the octagon.

Naturally, it tends to be the fighter who comes out on the losing end of a fight who can’t bury the hatchet. But, surprisingly, there’s often a good reason for them to hold a grudge.

Simply put, the old adage that time heals all wounds simply didn’t apply for these fighters. Here are five UFC stars who held grudges for far too long.

#5. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Jon Jones – fought at UFC 135

'Rampage' Jackson has never let go of his grudge against Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson was renowned for his larger-than-life, loud persona. Naturally, this often rubbed his opponents up the wrong way.

‘Rampage’ had storied feuds with the likes of Rashad Evans and Wanderlei Silva during his time with the UFC. Despite the hatred that built up to those clashes, though, Jackson always seemed to forgive and forget once the fight was over. However, ‘Rampage’ clearly still holds a grudge against one UFC fighter, namely former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones defeated Jackson via fourth round submission in the main event of UFC 135 in September 2011. Since then, ‘Rampage’ has never really forgiven ‘Bones’ for his tactics during the fight, most notably his use of the now infamous oblique kick.

Jackson required knee surgery following the fight and has often claimed that he never fully recovered from the damage Jones did to him.

Rampage Jackson calls Jon Jones the ‘dirtiest fighter’: They changed the rules because of him https://t.co/tX5SIp3Z5k — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 7, 2021

And as recently as this week, Jackson has labeled Jones the dirtiest fighter in UFC history. He hit out at 'Bones' for not only using oblique kicks, but eye pokes too.

According to ‘Rampage’, the UFC outright had to change their rules, outlawing reaching forward with an open hand to combat Jones’ tendencies. Whether there’s any truth in this is another thing entirely. However, it’s hard to deny that Jackson clearly hasn’t let go of his grudge against Jones despite a decade passing by since their fight.

