5 UFC stars who have mastered the art of self-promotion

More than most sports promotions, the UFC is a star-driven business. In order to succeed and draw the most money, it needs its top fighters to be seen as superstars by the fans.

Thankfully for the UFC, a lot of the time, its superstars do their work for them by mastering the art of self-promotion.

While the UFC can do a lot of the hard work in terms of pushing a fighter as a star to the fans, the whole thing becomes much easier if the fighter can promote themselves as a star too.

With this in mind, here are five UFC fighters who have mastered the art of self-promotion.

#5: Israel Adesanya – UFC middleweight champion

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has become a superstar in a short period of time

One current UFC star who has almost definitely mastered the art of self-promotion is current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ debuted in the UFC in February 2018, and wasted absolutely no time in shooting up the rankings. Within four months of his debut, he’d headlined his first UFC event, and after only 14 months on the roster, he was holding UFC gold.

Naturally, it’s fair to suggest that most of his success has come from his skills inside the octagon. Like Anderson Silva before him, Adesanya seemingly has the ability to move in an entirely different dimension to his opponents in order to land his strikes.

However, it’s also safe to say that ‘The Last Stylebender’ is an expert at promoting himself. He is wildly charismatic, possesses a sharp wit and a willingness to throw verbal barbs on the microphone. He also comes across as down-to-earth enough to remain hugely popular with fans.

More to the point, Adesanya is willing to push the boat out in order to ensure he’s always the center of attention. A great example being his Haka inspired entrance for his fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

Essentially, Adesanya has made himself one of the most popular fighters in UFC history in a short space of time, and he’s done it at least partially by being able to expertly promote himself.

