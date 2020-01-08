5 UFC title fights we need to see in 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

A fight between UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Paulo Costa would be amazing

2020 is upon us and now, the countdown has begun to the UFC’s first show of the year next weekend, as Conor McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. That fight is a non-title one, but the UFC has already announced a total of 5 title fights for the first quarter of 2020.

But what about the remainder of the year? We’re still awaiting announcements for the next title fights in 7 of the UFC’s weight classes, and while the promotion may well have different ideas for the clashes it wants to book, here are 5 UFC title fights that we need to see in 2020.

#1 Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa – UFC Middleweight title

Paulo Costa's last fight saw him defeat Yoel Romero in a true war

Israel Adesanya became an overnight sensation in 2019, winning three fights and ending the year by beating Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight champion. Current reports suggest his first title defense is all but locked in – he’ll be facing former Cuban Olympic wrestler Yoel Romero at some point in 2020.

However, the fight that most UFC fans really want for ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a clash with Brazilian beast Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa. Costa is currently on the shelf rehabbing an injury to his biceps, but the last time we saw him in the Octagon, he was beating Romero in a razor-close fight that was arguably the second-best of 2019 behind Adesanya’s own epic encounter with Kelvin Gastelum.

The two men have already been sniping at one another on social media – with Costa calling Adesanya a “skinny clown” and ‘The Last Stylebender’ accusing the Brazilian of using steroids. And on paper, it’s a genuinely fantastic fight, with Adesanya’s pinpoint, sniping striking pitted against ‘The Eraser’ and his more straightforward, bulldozing Muay Thai style.

Neither man has a loss to his name yet, meaning someone’s ‘0’ would also have to go if they did meet inside the Octagon. Simply put, this is an awesome fight that the UFC must book this year.

