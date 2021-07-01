5 UFC trilogy fights that could happen in the near future

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. Both fighters have knockout wins against each other. Their first fight took place in September 2014 at UFC 178. The Irishman stood tall as the winner at the end of the fight as he knocked out Poirier in the opening round.

In their second encounter at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' took his revenge as he finished McGregor in the second round of their rematch. This was the Irishman's first TKO loss of his MMA career.

Now the two fighters are set to face each other again in a third fight, which will provide a conclusive end to this rivalry.

That takes us to the topic of trilogy fights. Some iconic trilogies have taken place in the UFC, like Cain Velasques vs Junior dos Santos, Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes and Urijah Faber vs Dominick Cruz.

One thing about trilogies is that it gives fans a definitive answer as to who is superior among the two fighters involved. On that note, let's take a look at five UFC trilogy fights that could take place in the near future:

#5 TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Grabrandt

The rivalry between former UFC champions TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbandt is a classic friends-turned-foe story. The two fighters were teammates at Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw then left the team to train with Duane Ludwig.

That did not sit well with Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt, and unsavory words were exchanged by both sides.

The two bantamweights faced off for the first time at UFC 217. The 35-year-old Dillashaw emerged victorious after he knocked out 'No Love' in the second round of the fight. Their second fight had a similar ending, with Dillashaw finishing Garbrandt in the opening round at UFC 227.

Garbrandt is going through a rough patch in his career, as the 29-year-old has lost four of his last five fights. Dillashaw, meanwhile, is coming off a two-year suspension to fight Cory Sandhagen in a five-round main event on July 24.

If the 35-year-old loses his fight against Cory Sandhagen, there is a chance he might possibly face 'No Love' in his next fight.

