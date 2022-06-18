5 undefeated UFC fighters with the most wins

Undefeated UFC fighters garner attention like no other. The mystique surrounding mixed martial artists who have yet to suffer losses captures the imagination of MMA fans across the world.

Many are eager to see how far certain fighters can go, excited by the prospect of witnessing greatness. Others are more interested in seeing undefeated fighters they dislike suffer their first career loss.

Whatever their spectators' reasoning, a fighter's undefeated streak is an easy promotional tool the UFC can use to potentially build future stars.

Much of the interest in Sean O'Malley, for example, was due to his previous undefeated streak. Similarly, the hype surrounding current rising star Khamzat Chimaev is partially owed to his undefeated run, while also being due to the sheer dominance he's displayed thus far.

Perhaps no other fighter in MMA history is as perfect a template for the kind of interest an undefeated fighter can gain as Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now retired, the undefeated former lightweight champion sits on a record of 29 wins and 0 losses.

Though he is no longer an active fighter, there are others who have emerged as the UFC's next generation of undefeated fighters. This list looks at five current UFC fighters with the longest undefeated streaks.

#5 Bryce Mitchell (15-0)

Current UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is an undefeated fighter with 15 wins and 0 losses. His Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt serves as the template for a skillful ground game, while his chain wrestling and relentless pace are reliable methods of dragging his foes to the ground.

On the ground, Mitchell is an ominous grappler who constantly threatens submissions while maintaining his awareness of every position he's in.

MMA mania @mmamania



Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 Bryce Mitchell is donating half his purse ($45,000) to Arkansas children with medical conditions. That's a lotta money for a guy at his level. #UFC272 https://t.co/3UbErIiivk

Even when Mitchell is not in an advanced position like side control or top mount, his grappling shines, as he's able to sit in his opponent's guard and frame them with his forearm to create enough space to land punishing elbows from his alternate side.

His foes are rarely safe on the ground if he's managed to secure a position on top.

#4 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0)

Shavkat Rakhmonov emerged as a contender in the UFC's welterweight division concurrently with another undefeated phenom, Khamzat Chimaev. Like Chimaev did prior to his recent bout with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, Rakhmonov holds an undefeated record with 0 decision wins.

The well-rounded skill-set he possesses enabled him to finish every single one of his opponents either by submission or TKO/KO. When he's striking, Rakhmonov prioritizes efficiency and precision.

He starts every bout from the outside, sitting about a half-inch beyond his opponent's range, which allows him to make reads as he feints to gauge his foes' reactions and analyze their timing while offering him enough time and space to simply hop away from potential strikes without having to retreat a great distance.

This also aids his takedown defense as it causes his opponents to shoot in on his hips from too far out, rendering it much easier for Rakhmonov to stuff double-leg takedowns and hop out of single-leg takedowns.

Once he masters his opponent's timing, he's a devastating force, landing precise strikes informed by his foe's reactions to his feints and movements, finishing opponents without throwing much volume.

#3 Sean Brady (15-0)

Many undefeated fighters in the UFC come from grappling bases. It is a verified method for success because if an opponent cannot keep a fighter off them or prevent a takedown, they risk spending more time on the backfoot, defending instead of attacking.

This is a principle that Sean Brady weaponizes. He does not frequently threaten finishes because he has no need to expose himself to risks if he can reliably win rounds by controlling his foes on the ground.

His Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is what allows him to use his positional grappling to neutralize his opponents on the ground. In doing so, Brady has amassed an impressive record of 15 wins and 0 losses, smothering his foes with a determined approach to every fight.

#2 Alexander Romanov (16-0)

The UFC heavyweight division is often described as one of the promotion's most barren weight classes due to its relative shortage of elite fighters, compared to the deeper talent pool seen in lower divisions.

However, the current crop of heavyweights has injected new life into a division that was once defined by older fighters struggling to recapture their former glory. While the division's previous undefeated phenom was Ciryl Gane, his spotless record has since been blemished by a loss to former training partner Francis Ngannou.

theScore @theScore



( : @ufc) Alexander Romanov body slammed his coach after his win. Alexander Romanov body slammed his coach after his win. 😂(🎥: @ufc) https://t.co/3WTCq8nRmn

In the wake of Gane's defeat, Olympic freestyle wrestler Alexander Romanov has risen as the latest undefeated heavyweight. Romanov, however, is no smothering wrestler with a lay-and-pray game designed for neutralization and nothing else.

He is a constant submission threat who has only ever gone to decision once in his career. On the ground, he resorts to a wide range of submissions like neck cranks, forearm chokes, keylocks, and rear-naked chokes. It has aided him in amassing a record of 16 wins and 0 losses.

#1 Jack Shore (16-0)

Former Cage Warriors champion Jack Shore is a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division. He possesses a well-rounded grappling game enforced by his determination to secure takedowns against everyone he faces.

He is both an opportunistic wrestler and an aggressive one, coming forward to pressure his opponents into reacting with a wild swing that he can duck under.

Cage Warriors @CageWarriors



Jack Shore stops Mattia Galbiati with a vicious knee in the final round.



#CW87 HE DOES IT AGAIN.Jack Shore stops Mattia Galbiati with a vicious knee in the final round. HE DOES IT AGAIN.Jack Shore stops Mattia Galbiati with a vicious knee in the final round. 👊#CW87 https://t.co/PAotO2lfcc

Once Shore secures a grip, he doggedly pursues takedowns, using chain wrestling and a myriad of trips and suplexes to ground his opponents. While he creates his own openings for takedowns, he also capitalizes on openings that his foes expose.

On the ground, he actively seeks submissions, using ground and pound to force his opponents to stop defending submission attempts, enabling him to secure chokes and armbars. He's proven successful in the UFC and his MMA record sits at 16 wins with 0 losses to his name.

