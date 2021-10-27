5 unranked prospects the UFC wants to build up before giving them high-profile fights

Over the past decade, the UFC has established a reputation as an organization that only pits the very best against the very best. It stands out from other combat sports in that regard, with boxing known for building its fighters resumes by matching the future stars of the sport against low-level opposition.

A notable recent example of this would be Tommy Fury, who is currently 7-0. This looks by all accounts to be an impressive record, that is until you take a closer look at his opponents. According to BoxRec, Fury's seven opponents have a combined record of only 14-150.

The UFC often embraces the opportunity to break this trend, matching up promotional debutants with experienced veterans and fellow rising prospects. In 2020, former Cage Warriors champion Jai Herbert was signed to the UFC. His first opponent was Francisco Trinaldo, who held a 25-7 record, was riding a two-fight win streak and had defeated the likes of Paul Felder and Bobby Green.

However, there are certain examples of the UFC giving their rising prospects somewhat favorable matchups rather than putting them in with the elite of the division.

In the following list, we take a look at five unranked prospects that the UFC wants to build up before giving them high-profile fights.

#5. Jack Shore - UFC bantamweight

The United Kingdom has produced a host of talented prospects as of late, chief among them being Jack 'Tank' Shore. The undefeated Welshman has looked unstoppable since transitioning from Cage Warriors to the UFC in 2019.

So far, the UFC has matched him up with Nohelin Hernandez, Aaron Phillips, Hunter Azure and Liudvik Sholinian. These four athletes are all respectable fighters in their own regard, especially Azure, who is somewhat of a prospect himself.

However, there hasn't been any significant step-up in competition for Shore so far. He entered the promotion in a similar manner to the afore-mentioned Jai Herbert, but his level of opposition has been undeniably less experienced than the opponents Herbert has faced.

Admittedly, Shore was scheduled to face off against Said Nurmagomedov in September, who would have served as Shore's highest profile fight to date. Unfortunately the Dagestani bantamweight withdrew from the fight, leading to Sholinian stepping in on short notice.

What this does indicate, however, is that the UFC are now willing to give Shore a step-up in opposition. He may well be looking at a ranked opponent next.

