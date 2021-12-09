5 unranked UFC fighters who'll break into the rankings in 2022

The UFC has around 700 fighters on its roster. These fighters are spread out over 12 weight classes, and each weight class has a champion atop the ladder, with 15 ranked fighters under him/her (except for the women's featherweight division).

Upon joining the promotion, the fighters have to string together a couple of wins before fighting someone ranked in the top 15 of any division. From there, should they emerge victorious, they will have a chance to climb the rankings and potentially compete for the title in their weight class.

Typically, the promotion expects a fighter to earn his/her place in the rankings before taking on the best in their division.

Sometimes, the UFC pushes the fighters they strongly believe in rapidly up the rankings. Matchmakers occasionally believe that a particular fighter is more marketable, talented or entertaining than the other unranked fighters in their division. A recent example of this is Khamzat Chimaev.

With 2021 drawing to a close, we thought we’d look at five unranked UFC fighters who’ll most likely break into the top 15 of their respective divisions at some point in 2022.

Honorable mentions include Khaos Williams, Chayanne Vlismas, Mark Madsen and Mateosz Gamrot.

#5. Adrian Yanez (15-3 overall, 4-0 in the UFC)

Adrian Yanez burst onto the scene with a successful outing in season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The Texas-born bantamweight made a resounding statement with a 39-second TKO victory over Brady Huang and subsequently earned a contract with the UFC for his near-perfect performance.

Since joining the promotion, the American has been on a tear. His first three fights in the UFC earned him three ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses. KO/TKO victories over Victor Rodriguez, Gustavo Lopez and Randy Costa saw him earn a reputation for being a tough fighter with crisp striking. UFC commentator Michael Bisping even dubbed Yanez a ‘Mini Masvidal’.

With his impeccable boxing and relentless pressure, Yanez’s style is very similar to that of one of the biggest stars in the sport, Jorge Masvidal. He even sports a similarly styled beard to 'Gamebred’ hence Bisping's comparisons between the two.

His impressive performances saw him take on rising English star Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The duo bagged ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for their incredible bout and Yanez called for a ranked opponent after securing a split-decision victory.

The 28-year-old has a long way to go in his career, but the early signs are extremely promising. Additionally, his all-action style and propensity to deliver highlight-reel knockouts could see him break into the top 15 of the UFC bantamweight rankings in 2022.

