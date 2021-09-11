"This is not kickboxing" - Coach Javier Mendez claims Alex Pereira will be no match for Israel Adesanya inside the octagon

One of the UFC's newest marquee signings is former kickboxer Alex Pereira. The Brazilian middleweight has had great success in kickboxing, with many MMA fans knowing him as the only man to have knocked out Israel Adesanya.

Speaking on the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, top MMA coach Javier Mendez discussed Alex Pereira. He stated that the former kickboxer's greatest strength is the abnormal power in his fists. Mendez had the following to say:

"He's got sledge hammers for fists. The fact that he knocked Israel out... I remember watching the fight, if I remember correctly, Israel was outpointing him. Just because he's got mallets for hands he tagged him and that was it. "

Javier Mendez is a clear admirer of the power Alex Pereira possesses, as well as his kickboxing acumen. However, he does not believe 'Poatan' will be able to face Israel Adesanya and end up with the same results should they compete in MMA:

"So I don't personally see him and Israel being at the same level in MMA because Izzy's so far ahead of him. So far ahead of him. But, because he did beat him in a kickboxing match, and knocked him out, and beat him another time, people are gonna want to see that. But you might be surprised to find out that it's gonna be a whole different ball game. This is not kickboxing, this is MMA."

Alex Pereira's UFC debut

Alex Pereira is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 268 in November. He faces off against talented Greek striker Andreas Michailidis in what will no doubt be his toughest test to date.

Alex Pereira enters the UFC with a 3-1 pro MMA record. He has wins in Brazilian promotion Jungle Fights, as well as his most notable victory which took place in the LFA. There he faced off against Thomas Powell, whom Pereira knocked out in one of the most brutal finishes of the year.

Alex Pereira with an absolutely brutal KO in his LFA debut #LFA95 pic.twitter.com/NJ3eZ9QEEg — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 21, 2020

