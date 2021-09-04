5 huge UFC debuts that will happen before 2021 ends

The hype surrounding Paddy Pimblett's UFC debut is nothing short of astronomical. So there is no better time than now to take a look at some other fighters who will be making their debuts this year.

There is a huge amount of regional talent around the world right now. Promotions like Cage Warriors, LFA and UAE Warriors are churning out future superstars.

There has also been a rise in fighters transitioning over from other combat sports such as kickboxing. These examples are followings in the footsteps of fighters such as Israel Adesanya and Giga Chikadze.

With that being said, in the following list, we will look at five fighters set to make their UFC promotional debut before the end of the year. Considering the current state of the world, there is no guarantee fights won't be pushed back, which is worth bearing in mind. Honorable mentions go to Natan Levy, Isi Fitikefu and potentially Jake Hadley.

#5. Dean Barry - UFC welterweight

Dean Barry is an Irish kickboxer who has won multiple titles all across Europe. He signed for the UFC in 2020, but visa issues and the pandemic have meant that he has been unable to make his debut so far. He has had two fights against Mike Jackson fall through, but is hoping to make his promotional debut in the coming months.

Barry currently holds a 3-1 MMA record, having finished all three of his wins by knockout. His one loss, by submission, does indicate that he may have some deficiencies when it comes to the ground game. However, as we have seen from the likes of Israel Adesanya and Giga Chikadze, these are skills that can be incorporated into a fighter's arsenal along the way.

Barry does not yet have an official date set for his UFC debut, but he has made it clear that 'The Sniper' is ready and willing.

