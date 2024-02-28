5 of the most unusual championship facts in UFC history

UFC championship fights are the, no pun intended, apex of the combat sports world. There is no greater occasion for fighters. Thus, some of MMA's most unforgettable moments have taken place under the bright lights of title fights. History is often made, and stars are born.

However, there are also unusual or unexpected events related to championships. Some have to do with fights, while others have to do with specific divisional titles. Due to the promotion's rich history, there is an abundance of odd facts and truths revolving around championships.

Some are more recent and somewhat known, while others are older and more obscure. All, however, are unusual or, at the very least, curious.

#5. Japan technically has a UFC champion in its history books, just not for any existing title

MMA pioneer Kazushi Sakuraba is widely known as 'The Gracie Hunter' or 'The Gracie Killer' for his wins over four of the martial arts dynasty's best: Royler Gracie, Renzo Gracie, Ryan Gracie, and Royce Gracie. However, a lesser-known distinction is that Sakuraba is actually the promotion's first Japanese champion.

While he never won any title that exists today, he was the winner of UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan, a tournament that saw him submit Marcus Silveira to become the UFC Ultimate Japan Heavyweight Champion. Things, however, have changed since then, as the promotion no longer hosts meaningful tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, even when it still hosted tournaments, the promotion didn't recognize any tournament winners of the modern era as champions. That distinction is for Sakuraba and his contemporaries.

#4. There has never been a women's UFC interim title fight

From the moment that Ronda Rousey broke down doors for women's mixed martial artists everywhere to Amanda Nunes' legendary title reign over both bantamweight and featherweight, there has never been a single instance of an interim title fight in a UFC women's division.

Every single female UFC champion who has ever fought for the promotion has been an undisputed titleholder. None have been interim champions. Why that is, none can say. But interim title fights are generally made when an active champion has been rendered inactive for an extended amount of time.

Expand Tweet

This is usually due to a serious injury. But this appears to have rarely been the case in the women's divisions, where the promotion has never seen the need for interim title bouts.

#3. There's a division that has never had an American UFC champion

No country has produced more champions in the UFC than the United States. After all, most of the promotion's roster is made up of Americans. Naturally, there has been at least one American champion in every weight class... except for one: the now-defunct women's featherweight division.

It has only ever had three champions, the first of whom was Germaine de Randamie, a Dutchwoman. The second champion was Cris Cyborg, a Brazilian, who lost the title to her fellow countrywoman, Amanda Nunes. Afterward, 'The Lioness' ruled the division for as long as it existed.

Expand Tweet

However, following her retirement, the division was later axed, making it the only division to have never had an American champion.

#2. Two UFC interim champions have defended their belts

There has been much talk lately about Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title, given Jon Jones' absence due to injury. Understandably so, fans have responded with outrage, with Aspinall himself previously calling for Jones to be stripped. However, the idea of defending an interim title isn't new.

Andrei Arlovski captured interim heavyweight gold against Tim Sylvia. While he awaited the then undisputed heavyweight champion Frank Mir's return from a severe motorcycle injury, he was tasked with defending the interim belt against Justin Eilers, which he did successfully.

Expand Tweet

However, when it became clear that Mir would not recover within the expected timeframe, Arlovski was promoted to the undisputed champion. Similarly, Renan Barão was crowned the interim bantamweight champion in Dominick Cruz's absence before defending it with a stunning knockout over Eddie Wineland.

#1. Jéssica Andrade is the only fighter to have ever won a UFC title with a slam

While there have been UFC fighters who have defended their titles with slam knockouts, like the legendary Matt Hughes and even Tito Ortiz, there has only ever been one fighter who has actually won a championship with a slam knockout. That is none other than Jéssica Andrade.

Back in 2019, she faced the then-women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a thrilling bout. Despite struggling to close the distance, 'Bate Estaca' managed to get close on occasion but found her single-leg high-crotch attempts countered by Namajunas' kimura.

Check out Jéssica Andrade knocking Rose Namajunas out with a slam:

Expand Tweet

In response, Andrade simply raised her above for a slam. Were Namajunas not holding onto the Brazilian's arm, she would have spun around and landed on her back. Instead, she landed on her head and was knocked out cold.