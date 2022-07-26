5 ways the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight could play out

It was recently announced that Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Oliveira is the uncrowned king of the division, having never lost the belt, but he will have his work cut out for him against Khabib Nurmagomedov's student.

Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning streak and has only suffered one defeat in his 23-fight career. With that being said, he has never faced anyone as skilled as Charles Oliveira, who is on an even more impressive 11-fight win streak.

While Oliveira has proven himself against the best fighters in the division, he is currently the underdog heading into this fight. With so many possible ways this fight could play out, here are the five that seem the most likely:

#5. Charles Oliveira knocks out Islam Makhachev with his striking

Charles Oliveira has 13 career finishes by KO or TKO

Charles Oliveira may be better known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but his striking has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. This became overwhelmingly apparent when ‘Do Bronx’ defeated Michael Chandler to win the lightweight title via TKO. Few expected him to have a striking advantage in that match-up.

Oliveira knocked down Justin Gaethje in his last fight, and although the Brazilian has also suffered a number of knockdowns recently, engaging with him on the ground is incredibly risky. If Makhachev does choose to steer clear of Oliveira’s ground game, there's a chance he could get caught on the feet.

Oliveira may not be known for his power, but he has knocked out three of his last seven opponents via his striking. If both fighters’ grappling skills cancel each other out and they end up in a stand-up battle, most imagine the Brazilian would have the advantage. As good as Makhachev is, his one loss came via KO punch.

#4. Islam Makhachev’s grappling leads him to a submission victory

Islam Makhachev has 10 career wins via submission

Charles Oliveira may be better known for his submission game than Islam Makhachev, but it does seem conceivable that the latter could turn the tables in their fight. After all, the Russian is being coached by all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was able to submit the best fighters in the world.

Makhachev has a very similar style to Nurmagomedov, utilizing intense pressure and incredible wrestling skills that are the trademark of many fighters from Dagestan. As good as 'Do Bronx' is on the ground, fending off Makhachev’s pressure for a full five rounds could be an incredibly difficult task.

Makhachev is no slouch on the ground, as indicated by his five submission wins in the UFC. His otherworldly grappling skills may overwhelm Oliveira on the ground, which could very well lead to a submission victory for him. Seeing who will have the advantage on the ground is one reason this fight is so intriguing.

#3. Islam Makhachev’s pressure and wrestling leads to a decision victory

Islam Makhachev has eight career wins via decision

It has long been said that wrestling is the best foundation to have in mixed martial arts, because whoever has the advantage in that department dictates where the fight takes place. Makhachev will have a clear advantage in that department, while Oliveira likely has the better striking.

Should the fight go to the ground, it is unclear who will have the advantage, but even if that proves to be Oliveira, Makhachev may still have a path to victory. Should the Russian continue to push forward and secure takedowns, he would likely earn a decision victory, even if he can’t secure a finish.

While fans are hoping for this fight to produce fireworks, there does seem to be a chance that these two great grapplers will cancel each other out. Should that be the case, a decision win for the Russian could be a possibility.

#2. Islam Makhachev gets the finish with his ground and pound

Islam Makhachev has four career wins via KO or TKO

Islam Makhachev’s most recent performance against Bobby Green may have foreshadowed the same approach he'll bring to the Oliveira fight. His bout with Green saw Makhachev swarm his opponent with high-level grappling, taking him down and finishing the fight via some vicious ground and pound.

If Makhachev is wary of Oliveira’s incredible ability to fight off his back, utilizing striking on the ground would be smarter than looking for a submission. Makhachev likely has a good chance of taking down the Brazilian, and from there, he could play it somewhat safe whilst inflicting plenty of damage.

Makhachev’s grappling is so good he may be able to pin down 'Do Bronx' and negate his jiu-jitsu skills. He would be smart to not take any chances, so throwing strikes in a closed guard makes sense. If he is able to pull that off, he could well earn himself UFC gold for the first time.

#1. Charles Oliveira produces yet another submission victory

Charles Oliveira has 21 career wins via submission

Seemingly every time Charles Oliveira has fought recently, fans and media members have doubted his chances. The fight with Islam Makhachev will likely be no different — many expect the Russian to go on a Khabib Nurmagomedov-like run at the top of the division.

However, Oliveira’s last two performances should have taught those people a lesson. Despite having some worrying moments in both fights, 'Do Bronx' was able to get the best of his opponents with his incredible submission game. While Makhachev is a different type of opponent, the result could be the same.

This fight appears to be destined to go to the ground at some point, and since Oliveira is one of the best BJJ practitioners the UFC has, a submission win could well happen. Alternatively, the Brazillian’s superior striking could also set up this type of finish should he score a knockdown.

