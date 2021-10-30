5 biggest points of difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev is arguably the most talented lightweight prospect in the UFC right now. From a young age, Makhachev trained in combat sambo under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He became the world champion in 2016.

The Russian also began his MMA career back in 2010. From 2010 to 2014, he fought in multiple Russian promotions, such as M-1 Global and ProFC. In 2014, he signed a four-fight deal with the UFC. Since making his UFC debut, the 30-year-old has won nine of his ten fights.

In all his fights, the grappler has showcased his exceptional ground game. Makhachev is always looking to take opponents down and submit them. His style is similar to that of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

They grew up training together in Dagestan and have been inseparable. They also trained under the same coach and are combat sambo world champions. At UFC 242, they even fought on the main card together. Nurmagomedov defended his title against Dustin Poirier and Makhachev earned his eighth win in the UFC.

Naturally, everyone has drawn comparisons between Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, for all their similarities, there are also some differences.

Here are five dissimilarities between Islam Makhachev and the former UFC lightweight champion.

#5. Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have similar fighting styles with subtle differences

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober at UFC: 259

Khabib Nurmagomedov was known for his dominance over opponents. He achieved that dominance by imposing a blistering pace. Opponents were always wary of being taken down.

'The Eagle' would initiate with punches and then shoot for a double-leg takedown. He would then finish opponents with vicious ground and pound or submissions.

Makhachev similarly engages opponents with strikes. Unlike Nurmagomedov, he is more than happy to keep trading shots. He also uses single leg trips to put his opponents off balance.

There are subtle differences in the ground game as well. Khabib would look to overwhelm a grounded opponent. Islam Makhachev has displayed a more patient approach, working slowly to out-grapple opponents like Nik Lentz. He is also more than happy to tire out his adversaries like he did with Drew Dobber.

